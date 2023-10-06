Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Overall Events & CommunicationBizcommunity.comInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


FlySafair adds 4 more regional routes

6 Oct 2023
FlySafair has continued to expand its regional network by adding four new African cities to its growing list of destinations: Harare, Victoria Falls, Maputo, and Livingstone. The new routes link to Johannesburg, connecting the city with other major regional cities.

"It has been an eventful week for us," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. "Launching one new route is a noteworthy event on its own, so to launch all four routes in one week is so exciting. A huge congratulations must go out to all those involved for executing this so seamlessly."
Source: Bob Adams via
Source: Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

Among the new routes are two Zimbabwean destinations; Harare and Victoria Falls. The former will fly daily, whilst the latter will connect Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International with Victoria Falls three times a week.

The Zambian city of Livingstone, which gives you access to the other side of Victoria Falls, is also among the destinations FlySafair will now be flying to, as is the Mozambican capital of Maputo. Both cities are popular with tourists and businesspeople.

FlySafair forges ahead with new African routes
FlySafair forges ahead with new African routes

Issued by Domestic Flights South Africa 11 Sep 2023

"The FlySafair mission is to unite people with the faces and places they love," says Gordon. "Having the opportunity to expand that mission across our Southern African neighbours is a great privilege. We look forward to bringing South Africa and our neighbours closer as we expand our network."

The airline has seen extensive expansion in the last year, launching five new regional routes and one local route in 2023.

"Southern Africa has so much to offer," says Gordon. "While we have focused on the most strategically sound destinations for this initial expansion phase, we hope to get to a point where there is a thriving network of inter-African travel options which will bring us closer as a region and expose more people to the beauty waiting just across a border."

“We were lucky enough to be able to meet with some important members of government and local media at each of these new destinations," concludes Gordon. "Building relationships with the public and officials is extremely important to us. Hopefully, in the future, we can expand our vision of becoming South Africa’s favourite airline to becoming Africa’s favourite airline!"

NextOptions
Read more: air travel, Africa travel, air transport, travel industry, tourism and travel

Related

African airlines see 4.7% drop in cargo volumes
African airlines see 4.7% drop in cargo volumes1 hour ago
Source: GovernmentZA via
Tourism Equity Fund welcomed by Minister De Lille3 hours ago
De Hoop Reserve - a must-visit destination for nature lovers
De Hoop Reserve - a must-visit destination for nature lovers21 hours ago
Source: frimufilms via
Cruise tourism injects R1.2bn into Western Cape economy1 day ago
CIFFT opens voting for the World's Best Tourism Film
CIFFT opens voting for the World's Best Tourism Film3 days ago
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape2 Oct 2023
Source: © Airbus Christian Scherer has been appointed the dedicated head of its commercial aircraft business for Airbus
Airbus appoints dedicated commerical aircraft business head27 Sep 2023
Is South Africa's hospitality sector facing a PR crisis?
Is South Africa's hospitality sector facing a PR crisis?22 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz