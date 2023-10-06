FlySafair adds 4 more regional routes

FlySafair has continued to expand its regional network by adding four new African cities to its growing list of destinations: Harare, Victoria Falls, Maputo, and Livingstone. The new routes link to Johannesburg, connecting the city with other major regional cities.

"It has been an eventful week for us," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. "Launching one new route is a noteworthy event on its own, so to launch all four routes in one week is so exciting. A huge congratulations must go out to all those involved for executing this so seamlessly."

Among the new routes are two Zimbabwean destinations; Harare and Victoria Falls. The former will fly daily, whilst the latter will connect Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International with Victoria Falls three times a week.

The Zambian city of Livingstone, which gives you access to the other side of Victoria Falls, is also among the destinations FlySafair will now be flying to, as is the Mozambican capital of Maputo. Both cities are popular with tourists and businesspeople.

"The FlySafair mission is to unite people with the faces and places they love," says Gordon. "Having the opportunity to expand that mission across our Southern African neighbours is a great privilege. We look forward to bringing South Africa and our neighbours closer as we expand our network."

The airline has seen extensive expansion in the last year, launching five new regional routes and one local route in 2023.

"Southern Africa has so much to offer," says Gordon. "While we have focused on the most strategically sound destinations for this initial expansion phase, we hope to get to a point where there is a thriving network of inter-African travel options which will bring us closer as a region and expose more people to the beauty waiting just across a border."

“We were lucky enough to be able to meet with some important members of government and local media at each of these new destinations," concludes Gordon. "Building relationships with the public and officials is extremely important to us. Hopefully, in the future, we can expand our vision of becoming South Africa’s favourite airline to becoming Africa’s favourite airline!"