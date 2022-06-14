Wine Town Stellenbosch promises fun and inspiration

Wine Town Stellenbosch will be presented again later this year as a celebration of the grape.
Inaugurated last year, Wine Town Stellenbosch features a diverse series of events and experiences intended to offer something for everyone. These include live music performances, farm walks, inspired meals, and tutored tastings – from formal to informal occasions – all featuring wine as the main attraction.
The format of the festival remains de-centralized. With events hosted around town and on wine farms, Wine Town Stellenbosch gives wine lovers the best opportunity to explore the region known for its heritage and world-champion wines.
Oenophiles will get their fill not only at in-depth tastings with winemakers themselves but also through focused events aimed at highlighting particular aspects of local wines, such as cultivar excellence or age of vineyards. Organisations participating this year include the Pinotage and Chenin Blanc Associations, while the popular Stellenbosch Cabernet walk-around tasting at Ernie Els Wines returns.
The all-in-one festival
One of the main attractions of Wine Town Stellenbosch 2022 will be Stellenbosch Wine Festival, a two-day showcase of local wines to be held in the Stellenbosch Town Hall. Held on 5 and 6 August, the festival is ideal for visitors wanting a snapshot of the wine scene.
Stalls run by the region’s top wineries will offer tastings, from 4pm to 8pm on the 5th and 2pm to 6pm on the 6th. Over 200 wines will be represented while food prepared by renowned chef Bertus Basson will be available too.
Furthermore, the event has curated tastings focused on special varieties and vintages.
There will be a diverse range of participating wineries that include legends and favourites such as Spier, Alto, Neethlingshof, Middelvlei, Hidden Valley Wines, Morgenster, Lanzerac, Villiera, Remhoogte, Groenland, Boschkloof, Peter Falke wines, Hartenberg, Cavalli, Kaapzicht and Zevenwacht, as well as new wine route members Weltevreden Estate / Bertha Wines and Compagniesdrift.
Tickets for this event start at R300pp and are available here
from 5 July.
Talk of the town
In town, Stellenbosch’s popular vibe gets extra energy during Wine Town Stellenbosch. There will be a special walk-around tasting to be held at Simon Wine Emporium on 9 August. This first-of-a-kind wine emporium – established in association with Stellenbosch Wine Routes – places women winemakers of Stellenbosch and their wines in the limelight at this event.
Local restaurants will also be running promotions during the festival. Among them are Clos Malverne, Peter Falke Wines, Middelvlei, Stellenbosch Kitchen, Helena's Restaurant, Jonkershuis 1817 at Weltevreden Estate and Taphuis at Lanzerac.
Special deals will also be available for visitors wanting to make a weekend of the occasion. Consider staying at amongst others Clos Malverne, Coopmanhuijs Boutique Hotel, The Stellenbosch Hotel, Rivierbos, Weltevreden Estate Farm Stay Accommodation and Lanzerac.
For more information on dates, locations, prices and terms and conditions, go here
.