Newinbosch pioneers sustainable and affordable urban living

Situated among the lush vineyards in Stellenbosch, Newinbosch Neighbourhood Estate is ushering in a new era of sustainable living which not only promotes family-friendly, community-focused living, but is also surprisingly affordable thanks to its impressive sustainability credentials.

Source: Supplied.

Living in South Africa’s urban and suburban areas comes with various challenges for middle-class residents. From a cost perspective, property prices in the Western Cape are high in comparison to the rest of the country, meaning many struggle to secure property ownership for themselves and their families.

An ailing economy and high energy costs add to financial pressures. Security is yet another concern which tends to lead to isolating high walls and electric fences around properties. The result is disconnected neighbourhoods which do not facilitate community interaction.

Newinbosch is turning these challenges into opportunities, proving that it is indeed possible to provide high-quality, sustainable housing at affordable prices. Not only this, but the emphasis on green, connected public spaces contributes to a healthy neighbourhood lifestyle for residents.

Source: Supplied.

Resident Matthew Pretorius, who works in the renewable energy sector, was attracted to Newinbosch due to the modern designs of the units and affordable prices. “The location of the estate is great and the amenities within the estate are also a selling point.”

Referring to his previous home in a smaller estate in Paarl which had zero amenities, Pretorius says the build quality of the houses there was not comparable to the quality you get at Newinbosch.

The development recently received a 6-Star Green Star Sustainable Precincts certification from the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA) – the first in Africa. It’s also Edge Advanced (Level 2) certified which recognises homes that are at least 40% more energy efficient and 20% more water and material efficient than conventional buildings – a big win for homeowners.

Nhlakanipho Dlamini, his wife, and nine-month-old were also drawn to Newinbosch due to the quality of the houses and the affordability for Stellenbosch. “The savings due to energy efficiency (due to Edge certification) and the green aspect of the development were definite draw points for us.”

So far, Phase 1 and The Bosk apartment block have sold out. Phase 2a, which was launched at the end of June, is already 60% sold.

Source: Supplied.

Creating a neighbourhood

Harold Spies, managing director at Similan, emphasises that the development is so much more than a residential estate in the conventional sense. "We believe in creating neighbourhoods that are not just for a privileged few but for everyone.

"Sustainability shouldn’t carry an excessive price tag. The economic benefits we offer – from reduced utility costs to interest-rate concessions – make this lifestyle attainable and desirable for all middle-class South Africans. Our aim is to normalise sustainable living and show that it’s a viable choice for all."

Some of the ways the development aims to create a cohesive neighbourhood feel and connection to the outside world include:

An inviting public edge: Ground-floor retail and offices with apartments above, create a public edge at the entrance to Newinbosch, which connects to pedestrian routes and the Newinbosch Square shopping centre across the road, a school, and Cedar’s church.

Ground-floor retail and offices with apartments above, create a public edge at the entrance to Newinbosch, which connects to pedestrian routes and the Newinbosch Square shopping centre across the road, a school, and Cedar’s church. Community facilities: Public assets like The Grappa Shed, a restaurant, gym, creche, 25m swimming pool, pickleball courts, skate park, and events at the amphitheatre encourage visitors and community bonding.

Public assets like The Grappa Shed, a restaurant, gym, creche, 25m swimming pool, pickleball courts, skate park, and events at the amphitheatre encourage visitors and community bonding. Walkability: Designed as a ‘five-minute neighbourhood’ residents can reach all amenities within five minutes via pedestrian and micromobility routes.

Designed as a ‘five-minute neighbourhood’ residents can reach all amenities within five minutes via pedestrian and micromobility routes. Family-friendly: Newinbosch offers safe, family-oriented amenities that encourage children’s play and community interaction.

Newinbosch offers safe, family-oriented amenities that encourage children’s play and community interaction. Environmental stewardship: Indigenous landscaping including ‘pocket forests’, urban farming, and restoration projects all contribute to the local ecosystem, proving that residents can live harmoniously with nature while enjoying modern amenities.

Dlamini is enjoying the nature aspects of the development: “My wife and her family love gardening and I must say I’ve really enjoyed putting our garden together. I have taken an interest in learning about plants and making it happen for our home. A lot of people see me in the garden on weekends because I’ve fallen in love with what it means to live with nature in an estate!”

Economic benefits for residents

Source: Supplied.

A significant advantage for residents of Newinbosch is the reduced cost of living at the development. Edge-certified homes must be a minimum of 40% more energy efficient and 20% more water- and material efficient than conventional buildings. Buyers of Edge-certified properties currently qualify for a 0.25% interest-rate concession from participating banks.

Absa clients get up to an additional R55k cashback into their bond. It is hopeful that the homes at Newinbosch will receive another 0.25% interest-rate reduction thanks to the 6-Star Sustainable Precincts rating.

While South Africans have had a few months' reprieve from load shedding, there’s no guarantee how long this might last. Newinbosch offers a buffer against load shedding and reduced reliance on the national grid, through the on-site solar- and battery-powered microgrid run independently by Newinbosch Energy (a partnership between Broadreach and Lesedi).

Join the movement

Local entrepreneurs, Dirk and Micke Du Toit, just moved into their Newinbosch home: “Now that we have moved into our home, we are excited to see how the plans and dreams for Newinbosch will be set in motion. That will make us really proud to be part of this milestone and the example Newinbosch is setting for other developments and homeowners.”

More than simply homes, the Newinbosch Neighbourhood Estate is set to pioneer a movement towards a more sustainable and healthy way of life that also makes economic sense.

Spies ends: “Newinbosch stands apart as a qualitatively and measurably different type of development than most others in South Africa. We remain committed to supporting our residents on every step of their sustainability journeys, and we hope you’ll be enticed to join us!”