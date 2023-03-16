2023 Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards nominees announced

In partnership with Savanna Premium Cider, LIFT, Mrs. Balls, Me Channel 115 and One-eyed Jack, nominees for the 2023 Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards have been revealed

Image supplied

The live-streamed nominee announcement media event was the culmination of more than two years of preparation and dedication – and several instrumental changes – to put the awards back on South Africa’s events calendar, all with sole aim of honouring the best of the country’s stand-up comedians and comedic content creators.

Along with the new voting system, run by an independent third party, the word “comedy” was added to the event’s title, to make it more accessible to the public. Incubator workshops have been launched, the first of which was held alongside the Savanna Newcomer Showcase in Cape Town in February.

And lastly, Waldo, the awards trophy, has been refashioned. It will be unveiled at the main awards show.

The wait to find out who made the shortlist is finally over.

Thabiso Mhlongo and Sifiso Nene lead the pack with three nods each, followed by Nina Hastie, Vafa Naraghi, Robby Collins, Mbali Gudazi, Suhayl Essa and Wazi M Kunene with two nominations each.

Here are the nominees for the 2023 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards (in no particular order):

Stand-Up Comedy

Best Solo Show Award

Kagiso KG Mokgadi



Prins



Sifiso Nene



Suhayl Essa



Thabiso Mhlongo

Comedy Festival/Show Award

Armchair Comedy Wednesdays



Bioscope Sundays



Extreme Comedy Wednesday



Johannesburg International Comedy Festival



Women in Comedy Show

Savanna Newcomer Award

JamJam



Mbali Gudazi



Vafa Naraghi



Vision Masango



Wazi M Kunene

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Linde Sibanda



Nkosinathi Maki



Nonto R



Suhayl Essa



Thabiso Mhlongo

Comedian of the Year Award

Carvin H Goldstone



Robby Collins



Schalk Bezuidenhout



Sifiso Nene



Siya Seya

Non-English Award

James Chomi Ya Jeso



Nonto R



Summary



TT Phasha



Zicco Sithole

Comedic Content

UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award

Linde Sibanda



Nina Hastie



Rory Petzer



Tsitsi Chiumya



Vafa Naraghi

Funny Influencer Content

Gino The Craftsman



Mbali Gudazi & Nina Hastie



Robby Collins



Suhayl Essa



Vafa Naraghi

Funny is Funny

Checkers Sixty60



The Courier Guy



King Price Insurance



Nando’s



WeBuyCars

Sauce of the Year Award

Dillan Oliphant



Sifiso Nene



Thabiso Mhlongo



Wazi M Kunene

Hall of Fame Award Recipient : Alan Committie

Vote for your favourite and win!

To bring the awards closer to the public, four of the categories now go out for comedy fans to vote for their favourite:

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award



Sauce of the Year Award, Presented by Mrs. Balls



UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award, Presented by LIFT



Funny is Funny Award



Your vote puts you in the running to win an exclusive VIP trip to the awards on 15 April. Go to www.comicschoice.com before 2 April to cast your vote.