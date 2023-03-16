2023 Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards nominees announced

The live-streamed nominee announcement media event was the culmination of more than two years of preparation and dedication – and several instrumental changes – to put the awards back on South Africa’s events calendar, all with sole aim of honouring the best of the country’s stand-up comedians and comedic content creators.
Along with the new voting system, run by an independent third party, the word “comedy” was added to the event’s title, to make it more accessible to the public. Incubator workshops have been launched, the first of which was held alongside the Savanna Newcomer Showcase in Cape Town in February.
And lastly, Waldo, the awards trophy, has been refashioned. It will be unveiled at the main awards show.
The wait to find out who made the shortlist is finally over.
Thabiso Mhlongo and Sifiso Nene lead the pack with three nods each, followed by Nina Hastie, Vafa Naraghi, Robby Collins, Mbali Gudazi, Suhayl Essa and Wazi M Kunene with two nominations each.
Here are the nominees for the 2023 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards (in no particular order):
Hall of Fame Award Recipient: Alan Committie
To bring the awards closer to the public, four of the categories now go out for comedy fans to vote for their favourite:
Your vote puts you in the running to win an exclusive VIP trip to the awards on 15 April. Go to www.comicschoice.com before 2 April to cast your vote.