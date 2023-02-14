SA's most stylish celebrated at The South African Style Awards 2022/3

The South African Style Awards has been redefining the meaning of style for the last 25 years. Now in 2023, it's not only about the clothes you wear... but it's all about what you have achieved in your respective career that has changed your industry in some definable way.

Image supplied

To celebrate the winners of the 2022/2023 South African Style Awards, an awards ceremony was held on Sunday, 12 February 2023 at the prestigious Hyde Park Corner Shopping Centre, renowned as the destination for discerning shoppers, luxury designer brands, and fine dining establishments.

Stalwarts in business, colourful creatives, and influential personalities were celebrated in 13 different categories for disrupting the creative process of business.

The eagerly anticipated and highly acclaimed SA Style Awards ceremony was South Africa’s nod to the international awards season. It’s the local equivalent of the annual New York Met Gala and has proved to be as exciting and dramatic. This year’s exclusive event was hosted by none other than TV and radio personality Alan Ford together with stunning TV host, actress, dancer and model, Lalla Hirayama.

Media personalities and celebrities gathered together to experience an unmatched Red Carpet celebration with this magnificent list of achievers.

Each SA Style Awards winner was a guest of the trendy Southern Sun, Hyde Park for the night of the Awards Ceremony where they also received a night stay at the prestigious @Sandton Hotel in the Presidential Suite, experiential luxury treatments from LUEUR Aesthetics & Wellness spa and their wonderful suppliers, gifts from Panier de Sens and Kendall and Kylie Ready-to-Wear as well as hair treatments from the home of hair care, Carlton Hair.

South Africa’s first lady of house and 2010 SA Style Awards winner, Tamara Dey kept the charming crowd on their feet with her new number one sweet serenade “Disco Therapy”. Guests enjoyed a floating dinner at the Southern Sun Rooftop where they toasted the esteemed winners with Valdo prosecco and Nicki Van Der Walt’s new rosé Mirabelle.

The main sponsor Plascon organised an exceptional gift – a colourful macaron tower from Just Teddy. Guests could personally select some of these delicacies to take home with them.

Said Plascon South Africa’s Suvasin Moodley, Plascon South Africa head of decorative marketing: “Plascon South Africa is proud to be part of the SA Style Awards 2022/3.

Style is inspired by a palette and variation of hues, making this a perfect collaboration between these two iconic brands, SA Style Awards x Plascon. This year’s winners, each unique in their choice of tones, colour their world with creativity and individuality, acknowledged by the SA Style Awards.”