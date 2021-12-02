What to expect from BizTrends 02.02.2022

As the excitement builds up to the launch of BizTrends 2022, we get behind the speakers confirmed to share their vision of the future via specialised trend forecasting and analysis techniques at BizTrends 02.02.2022 event, an afternoon trend intensive scheduled to take place online Wednesday, 2 February 2022, from 1-5.30pm.