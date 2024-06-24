Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCHeineken BeveragesNinety9centsMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards have launched

    24 Jun 2024
    24 Jun 2024
    Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront continues to power ahead with full occupancy of its shopping centres, as well as rising sales and substantial growth, despite reports of online shopping upending traditional bricks and mortar.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Retail sales were up more than 70% at the end of May 2024 compared to 2019 pre-Covid levels. New brands are visible, keeping the tenant mix up-to-the-minute and relevant, while longstanding tenants are investing in fresh shopfronts and fitouts.

    Clearly, many retailers continue to see the physical store, staffed by knowledgeable teams that engage customers around products, as critical to success – along with a superb location in a world-renowned mixed-use destination that is simply unlike any other: the V&A Waterfront champions art and design, supports entrepreneurship and innovation, and leads the charge around sustainable business practice.

    All these elements are woven into the reimagined Tenant Service Excellence Awards, relaunched as the V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards in June 2024, and aimed at recognising and promoting excellence in different spheres – the kind that attracts new and returning visitors.

    ‘We’ve moved towards a much more holistic awards programme, as we’ve realised it’s not just about customer service; it’s about so much more, and retailers need to provide the entire package to be successful,’ says Alex Kabalin, executive for retail at the V&A Waterfront.

    The V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards not only continue to celebrate excellence in service to visitors, but now also recognise achievement in areas such as community engagement, sustainability, merchandising, marketing, innovation and overall contribution to the V&A Waterfront ecosystem – in essence, rewarding the tenants who make it ‘worth the commute’ to the country’s most-visited destination.

    The V&A Waterfront commissioned the services of Truth, a global consultancy focusing on loyalty, customer relationship management and customer-centricity strategy, to help reconfigure the awards.

    SA scoops 8 International Loyalty Awards
    SA scoops 8 International Loyalty Awards

    25 Apr 2024

    Truth founded the annual South African Loyalty Awards, which are open to companies that have a loyalty component at the core of their business, and so, says Truth founder and CEO Amanda Cromhout, ‘We were well equipped to share our expertise and insights with the V&A Waterfront to help shape their Neighbourhood Awards.’

    Only V&A Waterfront retail tenants are eligible to enter the V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards. They can also be nominated by their peers. ‘The benefits of participation include elevating their brand visibility, enhancing their reputation, attracting more customers, and ultimately driving business success,’ says Kabalin.

    Curated judging panels have been drawn from the V&A Waterfront’s senior management and tourism-promotion bodies, as well as consumer insights experts such as trend forecaster Dion Chang of Flux Trends, Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Miles Kubheka, CEO of food accelerator Wakanda, and Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries.

    Awards will be made in 19 categories, including the new Our Better Nature Sustainability Award, Best Activation, Best Community Engagement and more – and substantial prizes will be handed out at an Awards Evening on 19 September 2024.

    Entries are open until 9 July 2024 at https://waterfront.co.za/tenant-awards/.

    Read more: Dion Chang, V&A Waterfront, Preetesh Sewraj, Alex Kabalin, Enver Duminy, Miles Kubheka
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    The Waterfront will draw its power from Etana's wind farms.
    V&A Waterfront adds new wind power deal to sustainability mix
    19 Jun 2024
    The Cape Town conundrum: Navigating the digital nomad wave
    The Cape Town conundrum: Navigating the digital nomad wave
     19 Jun 2024
    The Luvside LS Double Helix 1.0 turbines are the company's main design.
    Luvside brings vertical wind turbines to SA, scouting for local partners
     28 May 2024
    Image supplied. Loeries Creative Week will return to the Mother City, Cape Town for the fourth consecutive year
    4th consecutive Cape Town Loeries
    24 May 2024
    #SAelections24: Insights on tourism dynamics from a CEO's lens
    #SAelections24: Insights on tourism dynamics from a CEO's lens
     17 May 2024
    The 30/30/30 Project: Why Gen Z is not interested in voting
    The 30/30/30 Project: Why Gen Z is not interested in voting
    17 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Cape Town Foreshore Tower Block site up for auction
    8 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied. Norbert Sasse, group chief executive officer of Growthpoint Properties.
    Growthpoint's dividend decreases amid strong operational performance in 2024
    13 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz