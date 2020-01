BizTrends2020: Imagine the impossible

The business world is highly competitive and this applies to the largest of corporations all the way to the smallest of entrepreneurs. The economy has been merciless and no-one in business has been unaffected. In order to stay in business, one needs to stay abreast with technology and remain up to date with the latest innovations.

1. Understanding, being relevant to and capturing the millennial demographic

Companies who fail to embrace digital business transformation will be extinct, because the internet age is has only just begun.

2. Knowing technology and how to use it to drive your business to greater heights

3. The need to ‘go green’

4. E-Commerce, e-commerce, e-commerce

The success of online retailing has already been proven the world-over but locally, online stores such as Superbalist and Zando showcase the power of online shopping and how those retailers such as Stuttafords that failed to innovate closed down.

5. All-encompassing digital platforms are paramount for 2020 and beyond

Consumers are demanding more contactless credit options and the ability to pay with cryptocurrency or their phone. Consumers are also demanding high security and instant, 24-hour access to funds.

It is therefore so necessary for companies to not only know but also understand and embrace what consumers are demanding and where they are spending their money.

For the coming year, there are a few unique trends are predicted to drive business growth into 2020 and beyond – they are:Whilst some of us remember a time before the internet, millennials were born into a world with technology and the internet and it’s a world that is ingrained in everything they do.These are also the largest chunk of the consumer market, which means that companies and their brands have to transform to adapt to this digital age.This is proven by platforms such as YouTube that are making digital marketing more accessible to millennials. According to a VidMob survey , “59% of Gen Z respondents said they use their YouTube app a lot more than they did a year prior,” and companies like TikTok, which is a mobile-centric video platform, grew exponentially in just a few years.With 500 million active users worldwide, TikTok ranks ninth amongst social networking platforms and ahead of the likes of LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and Snapchat.We are smack bang amidst the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) and technology is evolving faster than anyone could ever have predicted a few years ago. Companies that don't keep up with some of the major tech trends will be left behind.Therefore, understanding the key trends for companies brings with it the opportunity to leverage opportunities and in so doing, grow. There are seven most imminent technological trends that everyone should get ready for and embrace for 2020 and beyond:Protecting the environment is paramount. More and more consumers are adopting a green lifestyle.Beyond Meat is a plant-based protein manufacturer that has increased its stock prices by more than three times since its IPO launch however, for consumers, the eco-conscious lifestyle doesn’t stop at vegetarian diets and organic hygiene products.Lunya – a popular women’s-clothing maker, manufactures its products from natural fabrics and fibres. Their sleepwear and intimate lines use Pima cotton for both durability and comfort.The use of natural materials lowers the carbon footprint of companies and that of individual consumers. It’s a win-win solution, because it is no longer enough to be green anymore, companies are expected to help consumers understand the importance of making eco-friendly choices.Those companies that do this properly will add value that authentically resonates with consumers.E-commerce will continue to dominate and in 2020 and beyond, global e-commerce is expected to reach around $5trillion, as reported by Statista . This will drive retailers to move investments from brick-and-mortar storefronts to online stores.As more retailers appear online, there is no limit to what can now be sold or purchased online.Companies need to provide more services and options to their customers, which has given rise to the demand for all-in-one platforms to handle secure financial transactions.Consumers and business owners have an appreciation for the ability to accomplish more than one of their goals with any one particular vendor, and these all-encompassing digital platforms are not only gaining popularity but also becoming more necessary.The need for digital transformation specialist companies like Sapient will become more necessary to guide companies through this ever-changing digital business transformation maze in order to move into 2020 and beyond.In a nutshell, competition for the acquisition of customers is fierce and will not change in the coming year. If anything, adapting to the changing consumer market will be crucial for business success this year.Companies need to make the right investments for the year ahead and beyond, and jump onto the trends mentioned as these will definitely impact their opportunity to not only grow but even survive in these tough economic times.