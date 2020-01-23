Kenzo Takada unveils new luxury home and lifestyle brand

Japanese designer and founder of French luxury fashion house Kenzo, Kenzo Takada, recently introduced the world to his new luxury home and lifestyle brand, K三 (which is the Japanese symbol for three), at the Maison & Objet home décor fair in Paris.

The power of three

To celebrate the launch, Takada also opened the first K三 showroom at 242 Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris on the same day – as part of the Paris Deco Home circuit.With the support of his team, the designer has conceptualised the collection, which includes chairs, sofas, tables, rugs, bed linens, home textiles and accessories. And to help bring his vision to life, the Takada enlisted the know-how of Italian heritage brands including luxury bed linens brand SFERRA.K三’s development involves several talented individuals including craftsmen, manufacturers and developers.Takada will serve as the brand’s artistic director and has enlisted a vast team of experts to work alongside him. Jonathan Bouchet Manheim has been Kenzo Takada’s managing partner since 2013 and has been at the forefront of K三’s development. Engelbert Honorat is working closely with the Japanese designer as his creative assistant. Wanda Jelmini has provided her extensive interior design knowledge and experience.K三 is described as a colourful ode to life. This vision has been inspired by Eastern and Western aesthetics with a modern twist. Therefore, as part of the brand’s visual identity, most pieces will bear amark, a tribute to the Japanese savoir-faire.Within this collection, Takada has fashioned three underlying themes:and. The Japanese designer weaves together the organic and geometric forms and patterns.Inspired by nature, thetheme creates an overall feeling of harmony and tranquillity with intricate floral motifs. The oneiric theme boasts hints of gold with a subtle pastel palette of pink and yellow.With vibrant reds and pinks, illuminated with touches of gold,blends geometric lines and organic shapes. This theme echoes the delicate and refined spirit of the; these youngin the making are renowned for their kimonos, and their delicate red and white makeup.powerfully evokes solemnity, with dramatic black and ivory monochromes. This graphic and geometric theme brings a sharp flair to interiors, whilst encapsulating modernity and sophisticated elegance.Featuring a myriad of vivid colours and bold patterns, Takada’s designs are reflective of his joyful creative universe.