Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Menu

Retail Trends 2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

Podcasts

  • Listen to podcasts
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Kenzo Takada unveils new luxury home and lifestyle brand

Japanese designer and founder of French luxury fashion house Kenzo, Kenzo Takada, recently introduced the world to his new luxury home and lifestyle brand, K三 (which is the Japanese symbol for three), at the Maison & Objet home décor fair in Paris.


To celebrate the launch, Takada also opened the first K三 showroom at 242 Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris on the same day – as part of the Paris Deco Home circuit.

With the support of his team, the designer has conceptualised the collection, which includes chairs, sofas, tables, rugs, bed linens, home textiles and accessories. And to help bring his vision to life, the Takada enlisted the know-how of Italian heritage brands including luxury bed linens brand SFERRA.

K三’s development involves several talented individuals including craftsmen, manufacturers and developers.

Takada will serve as the brand’s artistic director and has enlisted a vast team of experts to work alongside him. Jonathan Bouchet Manheim has been Kenzo Takada’s managing partner since 2013 and has been at the forefront of K三’s development. Engelbert Honorat is working closely with the Japanese designer as his creative assistant. Wanda Jelmini has provided her extensive interior design knowledge and experience.


The power of three


K三 is described as a colourful ode to life. This vision has been inspired by Eastern and Western aesthetics with a modern twist. Therefore, as part of the brand’s visual identity, most pieces will bear a kintsugi mark, a tribute to the Japanese savoir-faire.

Within this collection, Takada has fashioned three underlying themes: Sakura, Maiko and Shogun. The Japanese designer weaves together the organic and geometric forms and patterns.


Inspired by nature, the Sakura theme creates an overall feeling of harmony and tranquillity with intricate floral motifs. The oneiric theme boasts hints of gold with a subtle pastel palette of pink and yellow.

With vibrant reds and pinks, illuminated with touches of gold, Maiko blends geometric lines and organic shapes. This theme echoes the delicate and refined spirit of the Maikos; these young Geishas in the making are renowned for their kimonos, and their delicate red and white makeup.

Shogun powerfully evokes solemnity, with dramatic black and ivory monochromes. This graphic and geometric theme brings a sharp flair to interiors, whilst encapsulating modernity and sophisticated elegance.

Featuring a myriad of vivid colours and bold patterns, Takada’s designs are reflective of his joyful creative universe.
Don't miss BizTrendsLive!2020, a showcase of the biggest trends shaping our region!



Comment

Read more: luxury goods, home decor, design, luxury brands, homeware, decor design

Related

Kenzo Takada unveils new luxury home and lifestyle brand
#DesignIndaba2020: Bas Timmer is changing the world one Sheltersuit at a time
The vegans are coming! What's fuelling the interest in plant-based eating?

By Matthew Ruby and Tani Khara

Customer experience trumps product and price in 2020

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.