3 Tips to boost your data-driven marketing efforts

The mix of the right data, the right technologies and technical skills give marketers the opportunity to create more integrated and targeted campaigns. But this is something that few are getting right.

Image supplied. Micha Suarez De Koning, CTIO at Sprout Performance Partners, gives three tips to boost your data-driven marketing efforts

While data-driven marketing leverages information to predict customer behaviours, preferences and needs, and these insights empower marketers to deliver a truly personalised approach, with the hope being to convert customer data into sales, for data to deliver value and guide broader business strategies, it needs to be the right data and you need to be able to figure out how to leverage all of this information across your marketing channels to make smarter business decisions.

The gap is widening

New research from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for Google on digital maturity shows that less than 10% of businesses are using insights and technology to create useful, relevant experiences at multiple moments along the customer journey. These brands consistently outperform their less data-driven and tech-savvy peers, the same research shows.

And this gap is only widening.

According to Micha Suarez De Koning, CTIO at specialist agency Sprout Performance Partners, the businesses that are being left behind have traditionally structured marketing teams and are hamstrung by data silos, with individual marketing managers, separate budgets and different KPIs.

“The result of this is poorly executed plans and disjointed messaging that confuses consumers and fails to deliver any tangible ROI.”

A convergence between technology and marketing

Data-driven marketing demands a convergence between your technology efforts and our marketing efforts. Brands that battle to use technology to their advantage have typically deployed different platforms that don’t speak to each other and that don’t integrate successfully.

“So, when the time comes to activate anything, it is a massive struggle and demands that you build custom solutions to bring everything together,” Suarez De Koning explains, noting that this is both costly and time-consuming.

All businesses are trying to isolate an audience that is most likely to purchase but when you can’t establish cross-channel views of your customers and connect front-end actions with back-end customer data, you can’t align essential data points.

This makes it impossible to build models to get the right messaging, to the right person at the right time and at the right place unless you have the right technologies and the necessary skills to use these technologies effectively.

Technology not a silver bullet

“The technology exists but most people don't know how to use it,” Suarez De Koning says. “These technologies enable marketers to link different channels together so that you can see how customers actually behave and get an idea of their propensity to complete a purchase. “If you connect everything properly, then you can spend your media rands in a way that eliminates waste because it is far more efficient.

However he is quick to point out that technology is not a silver bullet for the industry. If brands have the right tools in place but they don’t know how to use them to execute their marketing efforts, they’re just wasting their time.

For Suarez De Koning, only when data streams are successfully automated, when audiences are understood and when brands are using the right tech to adjust their messaging to speak to specific groups of customers, can they move away from a nascent, ‘spray and pray’ approach.

“In doing so, these brands will empower themselves to adopt a technology-first approach and deliver more memorable and impactful multi-moment marketing campaigns.”

3 Tips to boost your data-driven marketing efforts

Suarez De Koning outlines a few tips to boost your data-driven marketing efforts.