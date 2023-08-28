Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

TBWATractor OutdoorYFM 99.2Scan DisplayBusiness Partners LimitedMark1DistellMpact PlasticsUrban Brew StudiosAWIEFKantarLocation BankBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Streaming News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Spotify Report: Amapiano genre had 1.9bn streams in 2022

28 Aug 2023
The global popularity of South African artists and music is on the rise, opening up significant opportunities for creators on an international scale.
The late amapiano artist Costa Titch has more than 16 million streams on Spotify for his hit song Big Flexa. Source: Instagram.
The late amapiano artist Costa Titch has more than 16 million streams on Spotify for his hit song Big Flexa. Source: Instagram.

Amapiano, the homegrown South African genre, has seen tremendous growth, with over 1.9 billion streams in 2022 alone. The genre has grown beyond its home borders, with streams outside of Sub-Saharan Africa growing by more than 563% on Spotify in the last two years. The UK, US, Netherlands, Germany and Canada are a few of the countries outside Sub-Saharan Africa, listening to Amapiano. This is the power of music streaming.

Commitment

Spotify says it is committed to ensuring that African creators earn from their art, by exposing them to over 550 million active users on the platform, which results in new audiences and more streams for the artists.

Artists deserve clarity about the economics of music streaming. Spotify launched its now annual report, Loud & Clear, to increase transparency in the music industry by sharing data on Spotify’s royalty payments and breaking down the global streaming economy, the players and the process.

#BehindtheCampaign: Spotify - 'Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit'
#BehindtheCampaign: Spotify - 'Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit'

Issued by Machine_ 16 Aug 2023

In 2022, revenues generated by South African artists from Spotify alone reached nearly R200m - 3x the amount four years ago.

The number of South African artists who generated more than R50,000 and R500,000 in royalties from Spotify alone increased by over 30% in the last year. This figure represents revenue generated from Spotify alone, and does not take into account earnings from other services and recorded revenue streams, concert tickets or merch.

Royalties

A quarter of all South African artists who generated more than R100,000 self-distribute their music on Spotify, using distributors like DistroKid, TuneCore, CD Baby, and others.

“Our continued commitment at Spotify is to ensure that professional artists can make a living from their art. By releasing the revenues that South African artists generated on our platform in 2022, we are not only keeping ourselves accountable, but also showing artists that it does pay to put your art out into the world,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Spotify generates music revenue from two sources: subscription fees from premium listeners and fees from advertisers on music on the Free tier.

Nearly 70% of that revenue is paid back as royalties to rights holders, who then pay the artists and songwriters, based on the agreed terms. These rights holders include record labels, publishers, independent distributors, performance rights organisations and collecting societies.

NextOptions
Read more: music, report, Spotify, streams, Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, amapiano

Related

Source:
New groove: Gen Z dominates Hip hop streams on anniversary celebration22 Aug 2023
Source:Webtickets The Basadi in Music Awards, an award ceremony that celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry, took place this week
All the 2023 Basadi in Music Awards winners17 Aug 2023
#BehindtheCampaign: Spotify - 'Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit'
Machine_#BehindtheCampaign: Spotify - 'Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit'16 Aug 2023
The ad launched on Monday.
#BehindtheCampaign: MTN backs the Bokke in musical campaign2 Aug 2023
Position your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk
Broad MediaPosition your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk25 Jul 2023
Manusha Sarawan promoted to MD for Southern and East Africa, UMG
Manusha Sarawan promoted to MD for Southern and East Africa, UMG25 Jul 2023
DStv Content Creator Awards nominees revealed
DStv Content Creator Awards nominees revealed20 Jul 2023
Amapiano: The global groove for marketers and brands
DentsuAmapiano: The global groove for marketers and brands14 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz