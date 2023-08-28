Clicks ranks tops in the 2023 Kantar BrandZ report

Clicks has been rated as the top brand for experience and function and the most meaningful brand in the 2023 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands report. Kantar BrandZ is the world's largest, consumer-focused source of brand equity insight.

Brands with powerful customer connections have three essential qualities: they are meaningful, different and salient. According to Kantar, Clicks is the most meaningful brand in this year’s rankings. This is the extent to which a brand creates clear and consistent functional and emotional connections with consumers.

Meaningful brands, says the report, meet people’s needs in a way that demonstrates warmth. Meeting the evolving needs of consumers and expanding access to affordable healthcare and wellness and beauty products in an increasingly constrained economy is a priority for Clicks.

Commenting on Clicks’ ranking as the top brand on experience and function, Stina van Rooyen, head of brand at Kantar South Africa’s Insights Division says, “We’ve shown in previous years that the brand building basics drive 70% of brand equity. What an achievement for Clicks to excel at two of these success drivers.”

“We are humbled that our efforts to meet the needs of our loyal customers in trying times through offering great value and quality products, as well as exceptional service, have been recognised by Kantar,” says Dr Mel Van Rooy, head of Clicks Marketing. “Everything we do is centred around delivering convenience, value and a truly personalised customer experience to make us the customers’ first choice for pharmacy, health, wellness and beauty.”