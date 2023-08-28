Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkScan DisplayDistellMpact PlasticsSmart MediaKantarTDMCInsight SurveyOnPoint PRBoomtownW&RSETAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Clicks ranks tops in the 2023 Kantar BrandZ report

28 Aug 2023
Clicks has been rated as the top brand for experience and function and the most meaningful brand in the 2023 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands report. Kantar BrandZ is the world's largest, consumer-focused source of brand equity insight.
Image by from
Image by Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay

Brands with powerful customer connections have three essential qualities: they are meaningful, different and salient. According to Kantar, Clicks is the most meaningful brand in this year’s rankings. This is the extent to which a brand creates clear and consistent functional and emotional connections with consumers.

The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2023
The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2023

Issued by Kantar 14 Jun 2023

Meaningful brands, says the report, meet people’s needs in a way that demonstrates warmth. Meeting the evolving needs of consumers and expanding access to affordable healthcare and wellness and beauty products in an increasingly constrained economy is a priority for Clicks.

Commenting on Clicks’ ranking as the top brand on experience and function, Stina van Rooyen, head of brand at Kantar South Africa’s Insights Division says, “We’ve shown in previous years that the brand building basics drive 70% of brand equity. What an achievement for Clicks to excel at two of these success drivers.”

“We are humbled that our efforts to meet the needs of our loyal customers in trying times through offering great value and quality products, as well as exceptional service, have been recognised by Kantar,” says Dr Mel Van Rooy, head of Clicks Marketing. “Everything we do is centred around delivering convenience, value and a truly personalised customer experience to make us the customers’ first choice for pharmacy, health, wellness and beauty.”

NextOptions
Read more: Clicks, Kantar, Stina Van Rooyen

Related

Taking Mzansi's temperature. A deeply concerned yet forward-looking nation
KantarTaking Mzansi's temperature. A deeply concerned yet forward-looking nation22 Aug 2023
The Clicks Beauty Playground was held at the CTICC in Cape Town. Source: Clicks.
Clicks Beauty Playground welcomes 3,000 visiters at CTICC14 Aug 2023
Source: ©123rf An inaugural report has found that LGBTQ+ visibility in advertising is insufficient
World first LGBTQ+ representation in advertising Index launched4 Jul 2023
Source ©Marcela Ruth Romero African brands slip to 14% of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa
European and US brands grow in Africa at the expense of African brands26 May 2023
SustainAFRICAbility: 5 action points from brands this Africa Day
KantarSustainAFRICAbility: 5 action points from brands this Africa Day25 May 2023
5 lessons learned from the most innovative brands worldwide
Kantar5 lessons learned from the most innovative brands worldwide24 May 2023
Source: Instagram Logan Paul and KSI founders of the global hydration drink phenomenon, Prime
A "Prime" example of the strength of influencer marketing2 May 2023
Image supplied. Despite shifting shopper behaviour due to tough economic conditions the FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown
FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown - despite unsettled economy28 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz