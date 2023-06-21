Kerri Pravia appointed as head of strategy for iProspect South Africa

Kerri Pravia, newly appointed head of strategy at iProspect South Africa

Previously head of digital, Pravia has grown from strength to strength at the global, digital-first end to end media agency having begun her iProspect career as a digital account director in 2021 and then being promoted to head of digital in 2022.

Having spent a decade working in the media industry, she has acquired extensive expertise spanning various industries such as automotive, FMCG, banking, fashion, entertainment, beauty, and education. Her passion lies in fostering innovation and constantly exploring new media prospects by pushing the limits. She places a strong emphasis on client satisfaction, consistently striving to deliver optimal results and surpass expectations. Additionally, she possesses a deep passion for sharing knowledge, nurturing individuals, and generating creative campaign concepts that encourage unconventional thinking.

“I live by the motto ‘You learn something new every day’ because I truly believe that knowledge can be acquired in any situation and at any given moment. Since joining dentsu and iProspect, this motto has become the core of my focus, and I have gained an incredible amount of learning and growth. I am incredibly excited to step into my new role and explore every opportunity to enhance my skills and knowledge with the outstanding support of our remarkable team,” comments Pravia.

Graham Deneys, chief strategy officer for dentsu Media Brands says: “Kerri has been instrumental in co-developing the strategic architecture for iProspect. Her drive to discover and explore is infectious and will be a huge advantage as we continue to grow.”

Clare Trafankowska, managing director of iProspect SA says: "Kerri has demonstrated the most incredible ability in being able to bring a brand to life beyond traditional media executions and her depth of digital expertise has enabled her to approach broad strategy unconventionally. Taking our clients on a journey to 'The Never Before', has never been such a reality as it is now."



