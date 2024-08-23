Marketing & Media Digital
    Unlocking the power of attention economics

    Issued by Dentsu
    4 Sep 2024
    4 Sep 2024
    Attention economics has emerged as a pivotal concept in understanding how audiences engage with advertising in today’s digital landscape. We’re thrilled to announce the release of our latest podcast episode, where we delve deep into the nuances of this compelling field.
    Unlocking the power of attention economics

    Join our host, Graham Deneys, chief strategy officer, Dentsu Media Brands, as he engages in a thought-provoking conversation with two distinguished guests:

    • David Bassett, co-founder and chief analytics officer at Lumen, a global authority on attention economics. David brings a wealth of knowledge on how attention metrics have evolved and the impact of eye-tracking technology on measuring real engagement.
    • Michelle Randall, a dynamic force in media and marketing at Heed. Michelle, known for her unashamed passion for media strategies, explores the role of creativity and platform synergy in driving attention.

    In this episode, you'll discover:

    • The evolution of attention economics: Learn about the origins of attention economics and how advancements in technology have transformed the way we measure and understand engagement.
    • Real-world applications: Hear about the practical implications of attention metrics, including how they affect media planning and advertising effectiveness.
    • Creative and platform synergy: Explore the delicate balance between high and low attention environments and the role creativity plays in maximising engagement.
    • New metrics for success: Gain insights into emerging metrics like Attentive CPM and how they provide a more nuanced view of advertising performance.

    Why listen? This episode provides invaluable insights for marketers, advertisers, and anyone interested in the future of media engagement. By understanding attention economics, you can make more informed decisions that drive better outcomes for your

    Listen now.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
