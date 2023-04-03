Industries

Africa


Assegai Awards 2023 refreshed look

3 Apr 2023
Issued by: DMASA
The Assegai Awards 2023 is proud to announce its refreshed look, which celebrates the spirit of innovation and excellence in the digital marketing industry.
The new design features a modern, vibrant colour palette and a bold, geometric logo that reflects the dynamism of the awards. The logo also incorporates the iconic spearhead of the Assegai brand, which symbolises the strength and determination of the digital marketing community.

The awards also feature a sleek new website and a streamlined application process, making it easier for marketers to apply for the awards and get recognised for their achievements.

With the refreshed look, the Assegai Awards 2023 is ready to recognise the best in digital marketing and celebrate their success.

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
