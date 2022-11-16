KFC Africa appoints Grant Macpherson as CMO

Grant Macpherson has been appointed as chief marketing officer for KFC Africa. The South African born marketer joined KFC in 2013 as marketing manager for KFC UK, where he led several portfolios across retail, brand and innovation.

Grant Macpherson. Source: Supplied.

In 2015, Grant moved to KFC Netherlands to lead marketing function across the Netherlands, Iceland and Sweden.

Back to his roots

After his successful time in the UK and Europe, Grant returned to South Africa in 2018 and has been at the forefront of driving branded retail for the brand. During this time, Grant has been a key architect in KFC’s growth, helping navigate the brand through the pandemic crisis and enabling KFC to continue to drive sales momentum, grow market share and elevate its leadership position.

In 2022, Grant was promoted to marketing director, brand communication and purpose, where he led the brand’s focus on taste, resulting in the recent industry award-winning Taste Guarantee and Taste Inspector campaigns. During this time, KFC South Africa was also voted “Coolest Brand that Cares”.

Defining a recipe for growth

“I am incredibly excited to be leading this amazing brand with the support of our world-class marketing team and agency partners. It is certainly an exciting time to be part of the brand as we continue to define our recipe for growth and good, ensuring we remain South Africa’s favourite QSR brand and continue to grow across the African continent,” says Macpherson.

“We are proud to welcome Grant to the KFC Africa leadership team. We pride ourselves in understanding the different skills needed to deliver on our business goals, successfully, and while Grant’s experience and record speak for themselves, it is his approach to people and leadership that makes him such a natural fit for this role. Grant is known as a person who always leads with heart, an aspect that truly epitomises our brand, and I have no doubt he will continue to bring this attribute into his new role. We look forward to seeing him continue to lead our marketing and make a distinctive mark,” concludes Dhruv Kaul, GM for KFC Africa.