Catching up with Beckett Mathunzi, PI investigating the fake KFC food inspector case

Private investigator (PI), Beckett Mathunzi has been hired by KFC to track down the fake KFC food inspector. Bizcommunity caught up with him tracking him down through KFC stores across the country, to get some inside info.

Image supplied.

Tell us more about the man behind the PI?

Hola heita. Ke nna Inspector Beckett Mathunzi, the private investigator working with KFC. Re zama ho tracker down di bra, the KFC Fake Food Inspector. This person thinks ha tolagale but we will find this person. I am making it my sole mission, it will be a career highlight for me. Do you have any leads for me?

When were you appointed to investigate? What are your qualifications to investigate? Do you eat much KFC?

I have been working for many years as a PI and definitely have the experience to handle this investigation, I have been pushing for this for a long time. Sometimes, working KFC, ho nale di challenge because their chicken is just so finger lickin’ good that it distracts me... I’ve eaten a few buckets while overseeing this investigation. Mara, ke tla reng?

What clues have you investigated?

It is tough, this person thinks they are clever. Wang tlaka tlakantsa, especially because every time this Fake Food Inspector has a meal, they leave behind a paper chicken on the table. Mara, if they are reading this, they must know that they must watch their back cause I’m getting close…

Do you think you are closer to identifying the fake inspector?

Ya, we are very close, very, very, close!

Keep a watch on Bizcommunity for Mathunzi's progress on this puzzling case.