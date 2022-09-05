Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DMASATQ GroupGreatstockFCB JoburgDSTV Media SalesHot 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FM3RCMotsepe AdvertisingeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Art Director - M/W to Senior Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Sandton
  • Design Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Graphic Designer Durban
  • Marketing Assistant/Exhibitions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Senior Graphic Designer/Junior Art Director Pretoria
  • Integrated Art Director Johannesburg
  • Web Developer Germiston
  • Paid Search Specialist Remote
  • Brand Solutions Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Catching up with Beckett Mathunzi, PI investigating the fake KFC food inspector case

    5 Sep 2022
    Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
    Private investigator (PI), Beckett Mathunzi has been hired by KFC to track down the fake KFC food inspector. Bizcommunity caught up with him tracking him down through KFC stores across the country, to get some inside info.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Tell us more about the man behind the PI?

    Hola heita. Ke nna Inspector Beckett Mathunzi, the private investigator working with KFC. Re zama ho tracker down di bra, the KFC Fake Food Inspector. This person thinks ha tolagale but we will find this person. I am making it my sole mission, it will be a career highlight for me. Do you have any leads for me?

    When were you appointed to investigate? What are your qualifications to investigate? Do you eat much KFC?

    I have been working for many years as a PI and definitely have the experience to handle this investigation, I have been pushing for this for a long time. Sometimes, working KFC, ho nale di challenge because their chicken is just so finger lickin’ good that it distracts me... I’ve eaten a few buckets while overseeing this investigation. Mara, ke tla reng?

    What clues have you investigated?

    It is tough, this person thinks they are clever. Wang tlaka tlakantsa, especially because every time this Fake Food Inspector has a meal, they leave behind a paper chicken on the table. Mara, if they are reading this, they must know that they must watch their back cause I’m getting close…

    Do you think you are closer to identifying the fake inspector?

    Ya, we are very close, very, very, close!

    Keep a watch on Bizcommunity for Mathunzi's progress on this puzzling case.

    NextOptions
    Danette Breitenbach
    Danette Breitenbach's articles

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Read more: advertising, KFC, advertising campaign, Danette Breitenbach

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Content still carries us to triumph
    #OrchidsandOnions: Content still carries us to triumph1 hour ago
    Image supplied: The AMF hosted a ‘Project Mentorship’ skills sharing and networking workshop for young minds in the media industry.
    Advertising Media Forum hosts skills workshop3 days ago
    Source:
    Social media ads are about to change - how new rules on content marketing will affect what you see and share3 days ago
    Image Supplied.
    Meltwater to host panel with DStv Content Creator Award nominees31 Aug 2022
    Source: Bain's Whisky Bain’s Whisky #WhiskyRemastered TVC aims to reimagine Miriam Makeba‘s classic song, Pata Pata
    #BehindtheCampaign: Bain's Whisky TVC - Remastering a masterpiece31 Aug 2022
    August 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!
    Bizcommunity.comAugust 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!29 Aug 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: A new generation of advertising
    #OrchidsandOnions: A new generation of advertising29 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Ithuba campaign raises troubling questions for Twitter26 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz