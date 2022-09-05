Catching up with Beckett Mathunzi, PI investigating the fake KFC food inspector case

Hola heita. Ke nna Inspector Beckett Mathunzi, the private investigator working with KFC. Re zama ho tracker down di bra, the KFC Fake Food Inspector. This person thinks ha tolagale but we will find this person. I am making it my sole mission, it will be a career highlight for me. Do you have any leads for me?
I have been working for many years as a PI and definitely have the experience to handle this investigation, I have been pushing for this for a long time. Sometimes, working KFC, ho nale di challenge because their chicken is just so finger lickin’ good that it distracts me... I’ve eaten a few buckets while overseeing this investigation. Mara, ke tla reng?
It is tough, this person thinks they are clever. Wang tlaka tlakantsa, especially because every time this Fake Food Inspector has a meal, they leave behind a paper chicken on the table. Mara, if they are reading this, they must know that they must watch their back cause I’m getting close…
Ya, we are very close, very, very, close!
