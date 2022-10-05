Machine_ Wins Nine New Gen 2022 Awards

On 29 September, Machine_ won nine awards at the 2022 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, for several clients within the stable.

“We were thrilled to take home nine awards – a testimony to our hard work and incredibly talented creatives, account managers, strategists and social media team members who all pulled together to bring these campaigns to life. It’s fantastic that our long-standing clients, Sanlam and Heineken, both took home awards last night,” says Machine_ Johannesburg MD Lindsey Rayner.

Sanlam – which picked up four of the nine awards – has been a Machine_ client for 10 years and this recognition continues to showcase the value in long-term relationships.

Sarah Browning-de Villiers, Machine_ chief content officer says: "These awards are testament to the ongoing hard work of the team, but also the incredible partnership we enjoy with the Sanlam Group, across their internal communications teams and their Loyalty & Rewards team."

"Great content marketing continues to deliver excellent marketing and business results for the Sanlam Group, and we are pleased to be their chosen partner," says Browning-de Villiers.

“We are also particularly proud of winning a gold, silver and bronze for our 'Xhosa-fying Halloween' campaign for UCook,” says Robyn Campbell, Machine_ Cape Town MD. “For a campaign that was conceptualised to target a historically under-considered consumer segment, on a small budget, being able to achieve such excellent sales results is testament to great creativity driving commercial gains for businesses," she says.

We scooped up:

Gold for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign – Doritos “Flamin Hot Duets”



Gold for Best Low Budget Campaign – UCook “Xhosa-fying Halloween”



Silver for Best Social Media reach from an Event – Heineken “All-Invitational”



Silver for Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate – UCook “Xhosa-fying Halloween”



Silver for Best Online Magazine/Newspaper – Sanlam “Sanlam Internal magazine: Engage”



Silver for Blogging Excellence by an Agency – Sanlam “Sanlam Reality – Wealth Sense”



Bronze for Best Online Magazine/Newspaper – Sanlam “Sanlam Internal magazine: Connect”



Bronze for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency – UCook “Xhosa-fying Halloween”



Bronze for Blogging Excellence – Sanlam “Sanlam reality – Wealth Sense”





