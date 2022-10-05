Industries

    Startwise unpacks 2023 Digital Marketing Trends with Cleo Johnson

    5 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Startwise
    With year-end fast approaching, planning for 2023 marketing is well underway for many big brands and small businesses across South Africa.
    Startwise unpacks 2023 Digital Marketing Trends with Cleo Johnson

    Startwise, the mentorship platform that connects startups and entrepreneurs with online mentors, will be doing a series of webinars to help South African small businesses hit the ground running in 2023.

    Join Startwise on 6 October 2022 as Cleo Johnson unpacks 2023 Digital Marketing Trends that will help shape your digital marketing strategies.

    Digital Marketing is essential for small businesses as it is considerably less expensive than traditional marketing and also has the potential to reach far more people. Digital marketing enables you to connect with online customers through search, social media, email and blog content. The digital marketing landscape has changed a lot in the last few years and next year will be no exception.

    If you would like to identify new marketing opportunities for your business to advertise and stay ahead of your competition then this is the webinar for you.

    Click here to register with Startwise for the Zoom hosted webinar.

    Startwise
    Startwise is South Africa's first virtual mentorship platform designed to guide entrepreneurs, SME business owners and corporate professionals at an affordable rate.

