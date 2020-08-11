Could ghost kitchens and deliveries be the Covid-19 cure for SA's fast food industry?

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption to the local and global fast food industry, with industry players consequently adapting to rapidly shifting market conditions, in order to survive. As part of efforts to find a cure for the economic effects of Covid-19, the concept of ghost kitchens is taking hold, both locally and globally. This innovative concept is providing opportunities for cash-strapped fast food companies, as well as smaller players, to save costs by sharing production facilities, and having their food delivered to consumers.