Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Marketing Opinion South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The e-sports economy: Why it is significant for marketing opportunities

By: Rirhandzu Shingwenyana
What is e-sports, and why is everyone talking about it? Well, almost everybody is mentioning it, recently. E-sport has busted into the mainstream media just recently that's almost everybody is talking about it. But what do you know or rather why it is so significant that you take note of this not so new but new for some people to know about it.
Image credit: Alex Haney on Unsplash.com.

Of late, have seen numerous media coverage of e-sport, especially the international media. Why is this the case? Because is growing in proportionately big in Asia (China), the United States of America, and into the European market. You may ask why we (South Africans) must care about e-sports.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus so many activities have been halted. Sports games have been cancelled citing concerns over the spread of the virus. The world has changed from what we are used to, to now doing everything online.

E-sport is the online version of the world of sports as we know it, from playing on the field to online gaming with large spectators watching. Therefore, it’s important that marketers and brands take note of this fast-growing sporting economy which presents plenty of opportunities to capitalise on. We have seen some of the biggest names within the e-sporting referred to as gamers getting endorsements from the biggest brands.

Let’s look at the audience forecast as per the Newzoo E-sport Global Report which looked into the overall e-sports economy.

Marketers and brands need to take a closer look at this booming marketing opportunity even though it hasn't expanded much into the South Africa market. Like they say every cloud has a silver lining, once it opens up there will be no time to study the market.


During this lockdown which has been implemented by the government in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, e-sports would present similar marketing opportunities as that of live sports games. ESPN has committed to televising some of the e-sport games during the coronavirus crisis lockdown. According to the 2018 report, e-sports revenues streams projection figures: global e-sports economy will grow to $906m, YoY growth of +38. The majority of this, 77%, will be generated directly (sponsorships and advertising) and indirectly (media rights and content licenses) through investments made by endemic and non-endemic brands that will spend $694m, an impressive 48% increase since the previous years.


A winning marketing strategy is about seen an opportunity and seize it to that advantage of the brand. In my opinion, e-sport economy is that opportunity waiting to be seized.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Rirhandzu Shingwenyana's articles

About Rirhandzu Shingwenyana

Rirhandzu Shingwenyana is a BA Communication Studies graduate from the University of Limpopo. As well as certified Brand and Marketing. He is passionate about marketing and advertising, communication, social media and digital strategy. He is currently the marketing coordinator for a small-medium enterprise.
Comment

Read more: ESPN, e-sports, Rirhandzu Shingwenyana

Top stories

SA's email lockdown open rates higher than Black Friday month: What game theory tells marketers during lockdown

By JD Engelbrecht, Issued by Everlytic

In the front row: Bokamoso Pascal Tsogang

By Jessica Tennant

Never waste a good crisis!

By Amanda Reekie, Issued by imagineNATION Alliance

Are you ready to commit to a long-term relationship with content marketing?

By Louisa Du Toit

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.