Raising R8m in one day - KFM and LottoStar aim for an SA first

In an unexpected announcement this morning, LottoStar and Kfm 94.5 committed to raise R8m for the Peninsula School Feeding Association in a 12-hour radiothon tomorrow, 1 June, the start of Youth Month. This would be the largest amount ever raised in one day on a South African radio station.
The announcement follows the culmination of the LottoStar May Money Madness campaign, where Kfm listeners and LottoStar raised more than R750,000 for the Peninsula School Feeding Association. The Peninsula School Feeding Association provides two nutritious meals daily to learners across the province who would otherwise go hungry. The amount raised will feed 1,331 children for a year.
The radiothon was announced on air this morning by Darren Simpson, host of Kfm Mornings
with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs.
"This whole month we've been talking about how something as simple as a meal gives a child a head start in life. Imagine trying to concentrate or remember what you're learning if you haven't eaten. It's such a basic thing, that has such a big impact on their future lives. So we decided that together with LottoStar, no children in the Western Cape will go hungry this year," says Simpson.
LottoStar has committed to match all donations received tomorrow to get to R8m.
Says LottoStar director, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou: "Only R60 a month will provide two meals to a child in need. If you think about it - the price of two cappuccinos can literally change the life of a young person. We are incredibly grateful to the Peninsula School Feeding Association for making this their life mission. Tomorrow we'll aim to ensure their funding for the next year so that they can focus on doing the hard work of feeding our future."
Listen to the radiothon tomorrow, 1 June from 6am to 6pm. All pledges will be facilitated instantly on kfm.co.za
Listen to the radiothon tomorrow, 1 June from 6am to 6pm. All pledges will be facilitated instantly on kfm.co.za. Listen on frequency 94.5 FM, on DStv channel 880, YouTube audio and streaming live on Facebook.
