Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingJoe Public UnitedBrandMappRogerwilcoKantarMedia24 LifestyleThe Media KrateVicinity MediaDentsuKaya 959Tractor OutdoorBizcommunity.comTopco MediaIMC ConferenceBrandFusionEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CSI Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Raising R8m in one day - KFM and LottoStar aim for an SA first

31 May 2022
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
In an unexpected announcement this morning, LottoStar and Kfm 94.5 committed to raise R8m for the Peninsula School Feeding Association in a 12-hour radiothon tomorrow, 1 June, the start of Youth Month. This would be the largest amount ever raised in one day on a South African radio station.
The announcement follows the culmination of the LottoStar May Money Madness campaign, where Kfm listeners and LottoStar raised more than R750,000 for the Peninsula School Feeding Association. The Peninsula School Feeding Association provides two nutritious meals daily to learners across the province who would otherwise go hungry. The amount raised will feed 1,331 children for a year.

The radiothon was announced on air this morning by Darren Simpson, host of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs.

"This whole month we've been talking about how something as simple as a meal gives a child a head start in life. Imagine trying to concentrate or remember what you're learning if you haven't eaten. It's such a basic thing, that has such a big impact on their future lives. So we decided that together with LottoStar, no children in the Western Cape will go hungry this year," says Simpson.

LottoStar has committed to match all donations received tomorrow to get to R8m.

Says LottoStar director, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou: "Only R60 a month will provide two meals to a child in need. If you think about it - the price of two cappuccinos can literally change the life of a young person. We are incredibly grateful to the Peninsula School Feeding Association for making this their life mission. Tomorrow we'll aim to ensure their funding for the next year so that they can focus on doing the hard work of feeding our future."

Listen to the radiothon tomorrow, 1 June from 6am to 6pm. All pledges will be facilitated instantly on kfm.co.za. Listen to broadcasting history in the Western Cape on frequency 94.5 FM, on DStv channel 880, YouTube audio and streaming live on Facebook.

#FeedingOurFuture, @KfmZA @Lotto_Star

NextOptions
Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Facebook, Kfm, Peninsula School Feeding Association, Darren Simpson, LottoStar, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou

Related

Are we Zooming towards the metaverse?
Are we Zooming towards the metaverse?19 May 2022
Castle Lager brand takes a sho't left on the road to become SA's beacon of hope
MsportsCastle Lager brand takes a sho't left on the road to become SA's beacon of hope12 May 2022
Source: © Linkedin Kyle Ranally, Global Vertical Insights Marketing strategist, Meta (formerly Facebook), New York
#EcomAfrica: Today's CX lays the foundation of the future shopping experience11 May 2022
May Money Madness with LottoStar returns to Kfm 94.5
Primedia BroadcastingMay Money Madness with LottoStar returns to Kfm 94.56 May 2022
Marketing tips, tools, tricks & hacks for attracting customers
Megs HollisMarketing tips, tools, tricks & hacks for attracting customers4 May 2022
Global business-strategy thought leader to address ECOM Africa 2022 at the CTICC next week
Ecom AfricaGlobal business-strategy thought leader to address ECOM Africa 2022 at the CTICC next week26 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz