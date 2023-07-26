Nominations open for the 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards

The Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards, powered by YOCO, are back for 2024 and they are shining brighter than ever. This year, we’re putting the spotlight on the essence of the Western Cape by celebrating all things local. From cherished coffee shops to exhilarating adventure spots, it’s time to honour the heart and soul of our Western Cape communities.

“Local independent businesses are what makes Cape Town such a unique and vibrant place for locals and visitors. At Yoco, we believe in supporting, growing and celebrating these local businesses through our products, services and community. So being a part of the Kfm 94.5’s Best of the Cape Awards was a perfect fit for us,” says Mmaphuthi Morule, Yoco’s head of brand marketing.

Nominations open: 2 July 2024

Do you have a favourite local haunt that deserves recognition? Whether it’s the coffee shop that fuels your mornings, the gym that gets you moving, or the adventure part that gives you a rush, now is the time to sing their praises.

The Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards are about more than just accolades; they’re a celebration of the unique flavours, sights, and experiences that make the Western Cape extraordinary. Last year, we saw an outpouring of support with over 6000 nominations and close to 200,000 votes. This year, we aim to highlight even more local treasures across 30 diverse categories.

Why nominate?

Celebrate local: Honour the businesses and spots that make the Western Cape special



Honour the businesses and spots that make the Western Cape special Visibility: Gain exposure through Kfm 94.5’s extensive platforms.



Gain exposure through Kfm 94.5’s extensive platforms. Community spirit: Strengthen community ties by recognising and supporting local excellence.

How to nominate

It’s simple to get involved. Visit www.primediaplus.com and nominate your favourites in any of the categories. Nominations open from 2 July 2024. Your input will help showcase the dedication and talent that define our local communities.

Join the celebration

Kfm 94.5 invites you to be part of this grand celebration. As we roll out the red carpet for the Cape’s finest, your nominations and votes will determine who truly stands out. Follow the journey on Kfm 94.5 and join the conversation using #KfmBestoftheCape.

“We are absolutely thrilled to kick-off the 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards! It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the local gems that make the Western Cape such a vibrant and unique place. We can’t wait to see the amazing nominations from our listeners and shine a spotlight on the incredible businesses and spots that truly deserve it,” says Hennie Myburgh, Kfm’s station manager.

Kfm Mornings’ Darren Simpson weighs-in stating, “This is about celebrating this beautiful place we call home and recognising the many wonderful places that make it so special. Its all about what you love and sharing those hidden gems with everyone.”

For more information and to submit your nominations, tune-into Kfm 94.5 daily or visit www.primediaplus.com.



