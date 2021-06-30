Beyond stereotype to the invisible conscious consumer

As conscious consumerism rapidly takes hold around the globe, companies are developing new and innovative ways to meet a growing demand for fairer, safer and greener products. But before companies begin a round of high-fives in the boardroom, we need to put a collective ear to the ground. In the race towards winning over the conscious consumer, some critical considerations are being overlooked. So says Dale Hefer, CEO of the annual Nedbank IMC Marketing is Business integrated marketing conference.