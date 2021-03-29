Day 2 of Basa Assembly gives voice to our artists

Day two of Basa Assembly gave our local artists the opportunity to offer their perspective on the creative economy, particularly how the current landscape of the sector may limit the critical scope needed for sustainability.
The day started at 10am with artist Lee-Ann van Rooi, who puts her perspective forward in Now We're Talking. The discussion moves to models and realities of business and creative sector engagements at 12pm, in a panel called Cross-Sector Creative Collaborations, chaired by Caryn Green with Nyameka Makonya (Total CSI manager), Sipumelele Lucwaba (social investment analyst at Tshikululu Social Investments) and Siyandiswa Dokoda (communications and business development consultant).
Then at 2pm, Basa crossed over to podcast format for In Conversation: Jumpstarting Impact Investment in the Creative Economy, in which Kate Gardner interviews Fran Sanderson; who leads the arts and culture investments and programmes team at the National Endowment for Science, Technology and the Arts (Nesta), a UK-based innovation foundation.
And those who have been in the trenches with that elusive balance between brand and creativity discussed some of these Burning Issues on 26 March 2021 at 4pm with Samm Marshall (chair), Earl Kopeledi (head of marketing, Luxottica Retail South Africa), Phumza Rengqe (group marketing manager, Distell), Monica Newton (CEO of the National Arts Festival), Cleo Pokpas (creative and social development entrepreneur), Mariapoala McGurk (creative and public programmes coordinator at ConHill) and Slindile Mthembu (playwright and theatre-maker, co-founder of Mabu Art Foundation).
If you missed day one, there’s still a wealth of content in which to engage today. Visit this link
to explore the Basa Assembly digital platform.