2020 winners of Africa's first Virtual Empowerment Awards announced

27 Jul 2020
Issued by: Topco Media
On the evening of 23 July 2020, Topco Media hosted Africa's first Virtual Empowerment Awards - a celebration of the country's leaders in transformation and empowerment.

In the wake of Covid-19, South Africa, along with the rest of the world, is experiencing very trying and challenging times. Despite this, the country continues to rise and remains one of the very few countries in the world to put Black lives and transformation of social injustice as a constitutional and legal priority.

Topco Media, the organisers of The Top Empowerment Virtual Awards, has been tracking and highlighting companies and individuals leading transformation in Africa for 19 years.

With Sne Dladla as the MC, a keynote address by Kganki Matabane, CEO of The Black Business Council, and a welcome address from Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher, it was an evening not to be missed.

Africa's 1st Virtual Empowerment Awards brings new meaning to transformation after 20 years

Topco Media is excited to be bringing you Africa's first Virtual Empowerment Awards - a celebration of the country's leaders in transformation and empowerment...

Issued by Topco Media 23 Jul 2020


The event awarded companies and individuals for their contribution and commitment to empowerment in South Africa. Implementation of strategic B-BBEE policies, annual revenue, implementation of effective internal B-BBEE measurement mechanics and other areas of business were all taken into consideration in the selection of the winners for each category. Award-winners at the 19th Annual Top Empowerment Awards included Theo Baloyi (Bathu) as the Top Empowered Young Achiever of the Year, South African Breweries as the Top Empowered Enterprise and Supplier Development Award winner and Fedex taking home the Top Empowered Diversity and Inclusion Award award. Old Mutual took home the prestigious headline award, the Top Empowerment Business of the year Award.

To see the full list of winners and finalists visit https://bit.ly/3hyiVOB

Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards.
