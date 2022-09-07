Talented artisans called to enter 6th National Craft Awards

The National Craft Awards, sponsored by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and organised by Art Aid Africa, aims to recognise excellence in South Africa's vibrant and diverse craft sector. Entries are now open for the sixth iteration of the awards.

Design by Clement Maenetja. Source: Supplied

South Africa’s talented artisans will compete for 16 cash prizes totalling R200,000 in the four craft genres of corporate gifts, souvenirs, crafts made from recycled materials, and one-of-a-kind/signature pieces.

The platform aims to showcase South African crafters’ creativity and talent, and stimulate innovation in the handmade sector. In addition to the prize money on offer, entrants will be considered for inclusion in the National Craft Incubator, to further develop and hone their talents.

Source: Supplied

About the categories

Corporate gifts are a potentially rich source of revenue for crafters, with business and political leaders seeking high-quality, original handmade products to exchange with each other at events or special occasions.

Souvenirs or memorabilia evoking memories of the places visited are popular among tourists, both local and international, and craft designers and producers are encouraged to play in this market space more vigorously.

Crafts made from recycled materials have the potential to contribute to the conservation of the natural environment while creatively repurposing discarded materials such as plastic to enable crafters to earn a sustainable living.

One-of-a-kind pieces are those items that are either bespoke or that show innovation and appeal in terms of aesthetics, quality and marketability, and do not fit into the other categories.

Crafters are invited to submit entries in the following disciplines: grass-weaving, ceramics, beadwork, wirework, wood, jewellery, paper, fabric painting and printing, quilting, leatherwork, pewter, glasswork, embroidery and mixed media. They may also mark their entries for consideration in the specific categories outlined above.

How to enter

Entry is free. Entrants can simply submit a good-quality photo of their craft items, along with their details (name, town and province in which you live, and your contact information), and text or WhatsApp it to 071 621 3597, or email it to az.oc.sdrawatfarclanoitan@stfarc.

The closing date for entries is midnight on 28 October 2022. Sixty entries will be shortlisted for final judging, from which 16 winners and runners-up will be selected. Visit the National Craft Awards website for terms and conditions.