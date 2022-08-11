Industries

    Local Fashion Police competition seeks to celebrate SA design

    11 Aug 2022
    The Local Fashion Police online competition was launched in Johannesburg on 10 August 2022.
    Members of the public have until the end of the day on 7 October 2022 to post photos or selfies of themselves on social media wearing South African fashion – be it locally made ready-to-wear garments or designer couture – while showing the label of origin in the picture. Participants are also encouraged to tag the store and/or designer they bought their outfits from!

    If your submission catches the eye of one of the ‘police’ – fashion designers Biji Gibbs from Biji La Maison de Couture, Sello Modupe from Scalo, Hangwani Nengovhela from Rubicon Clothing and Gavin Rajah of Gavin Rajah Atelier – you stand a chance of winning one of four R20,000 fashion vouchers, redeemable from the four designers.

    Source: © Page Six Kim Kardashian wore Miyake in 2020
    Prince of Pleats Issey Miyake dies

    23 hours ago

    “It’s time for South African quality and design excellence to reclaim its rightful place in our hearts and minds,” said Proudly SA chief marketing officer Happy maKhumalo Ngidi. “‘Locally made’ is not synonymous with ‘poor quality’ – quite the opposite, in fact. Our clothing sector produces high-quality garments, and South Africans may be surprised to learn that much of our designer couture is affordable enough to allow you to step out for that special occasion in style.”

    She says Proudly SA encourages people to buy local, support local jobs and celebrate South African design excellence because of the sector’s vast capability for economic growth, innovation and creativity. The clothing, textiles, footwear and leather (CTFL) sector is labour-intensive and creates thousands of jobs which our country desperately needs, she adds.

    H&M launches new global activewear brand H&M Move
    H&M launches new global activewear brand H&M Move

    4 Aug 2022

    “The garment sector in South Africa holds immense potential to create and sustain jobs. That’s why Proudly SA has launched the second instalment of Local Fashion Police to promote our clothing, textiles, footwear and leather industry, and show South Africans that wearing local is really, really lekker. So, consider this an invitation to show us how you rock that Mzansi style!” Ngidi said.

    The Local Fashion Police 2022 online competition will culminate in an awards ceremony and fashion show on 27 October, during which the four winners will have their chance to shine and will feature a fashion showcase by the four celebrity designers. During the event, Proudly SA will also celebrate its 21st anniversary with a showcase of local music to complement the fashion on display.

    How to enter

    • Buy a locally made clothing item (shop-bought or designer wear) or slip on an existing South African-made item from your wardrobe
    • Snap a selfie of yourself wearing the item, including the label of origin (showing that it’s made in Mzansi), and the tag of the shop and/or designer. Strut your stuff and show us your #ProudlySouthAfrican attitude!
    • Post the photo on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram
    • Use the hashtags #WearLocalEveryDay and #BuyLocalToCreateJobs
    • Tag Proudly South African ( Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) and, if relevant, the label or designer in question
    • You will be notified before the finale on 27 October 2022 whether you made the shortlist
    • Terms and conditions may be found on here.
