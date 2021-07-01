Dis-Chem rolls out DeliverD 60-minute delivery service

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has launched a same-day on-demand delivery service, offering customers delivery within 60 minutes across a range of 7,000 items spanning health, nutrition, beauty and electrical products.

Significant online growth

The launch of Dis-Chem’s DeliverD service will be trialled in selected stores across a few major metropolitan areas in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal before being extended to other regions aligned to the retailer's footprint. A flat fee of R60 is charged for the service.Initially, a limited range of front shop products – health, nutrition, beauty, cosmetics, electrical and baby ranges – will be available during the trial pilot phase.“Dis-Chem DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience. We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering,” says Saul Saltzman, executive director at Dis-Chem.Saltzman says delivery times will depend on customer needs, location and availability of slots. The trial phase will give loyal Dis-Chem customers the opportunity to try the service and provide feedback which, in turn, will allow Dis-Chem to refine the offering.“We foresee the trial phase being a partnership with our customers so that we can ultimately bring the best possible experience and we welcome feedback so that we can refine and improve this service,” Saltzman says.Dis-Chem DeliverD will initially be available to customers situated within 10km of the following stores during the trial:• Athol Oaklands (Blubird)• Ballito Lifestyle Centre• Boksburg North• Brooklyn• Canal Walk - Century City• Cape Gate• Carlswald• Cavendish/Claremont• Centurion Mall• Clearwater Mall• Cornubia Mall• Farramere• Ferndale• Garden Route Mall• Hazeldean Square• Hillcrest DBN• Linksfield• Lynnwood Lane• Mall of Africa• Montana (Kollenade)• Nicolway Centre• Northgate• Paarl Mall• Rosebank Mall• Somerset West Mall• Table Bay Mall• The Club Surgical• The Point Centre (Sea Point)• Whale Coast Village Mall• Willowbridge Centre• WoodmeadCustomers can access DeliverD via Dis-Chem’s existing app which can be downloaded or updated from Google Play, Apple App stores or the Hauwei store.