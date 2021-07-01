Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #YouthMatters: Keowin Knowlden, account manager at Atmosphere Communications
    After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021... By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Siyabonga Sangweni bids farewell to CliffCentral
    According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months for contempt of court
    The Constitutional Court has sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court. These charges were brought about when Zuma ignored a court order demanding his appearance before the Zondo Commission in February.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Absa PMI expands at slower rate in June

1 Jul 2021
South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanded at a slower rate in June as growth in sales orders and business activity slowed, a survey showed on Thursday.

Source: Getty

The index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, fell slightly to 57.4 points in June from 57.8 points in May, as it remained above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"While growth in new sales orders and business activity slowed somewhat, both remained very strong. Indeed, on the demand front in particular, after dipping somewhat in May, export sales also returned to positive terrain," Absa said in a statement.

Absa said the business activity index dipped to 56.2 points in June from 58.8 points in May, while the sales orders index fell to 57.3 points from 60.5 points the month before.

Tightened restrictions


The South African economy was slowly recovering from last year's Covid-19 pandemic shock, but concerns about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns are now emerging.

South Africa, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms of recorded cases and deaths, tightened its restrictions to a higher adjusted alert 'Level 4' on Sunday.

SA manufacturing expands at faster rate in May - Absa PMI

South Africa's manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in May as new sales orders grew, driven by domestic demand...

By Mfuneko Toyana 1 Jun 2021


"The index tracking expected business conditions in six months' time declined for a second month to 59.2, thereby still signalling an anticipated improvement in business conditions, just less so than before," Absa said.

"The move to Level 4 is likely to have soured expectations further, specifically for those businesses with close ties to the hospitality industry."


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Related

SA suppliers reap rewards of Massmart's localisation journey22 Jun 2021
SA manufacturing expands at faster rate in May - Absa PMI1 Jun 2021
Govt could curb imports in favour of more 100% local goods12 May 2021
Call for applications: eThekwini Furniture Cluster Business Accelerator6 May 2021
Absa PMI expands at slower pace in April4 May 2021
DTIC and Proudly South African launch local online furniture portal28 Apr 2021
Empowering manufacturers to act more like retailers31 Mar 2021
Patel calls for partnerships in manufacturing sector30 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz