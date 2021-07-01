Absa PMI expands at slower rate in June

After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021...ByEvan-Lee Courie
According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com.ByEvan-Lee Courie
The Constitutional Court has sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court. These charges were brought about when Zuma ignored a court order demanding his appearance before the Zondo Commission in February.
South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanded at a slower rate in June as growth in sales orders and business activity slowed, a survey showed on Thursday.
The index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, fell slightly to 57.4 points in June from 57.8 points in May, as it remained above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.
"While growth in new sales orders and business activity slowed somewhat, both remained very strong. Indeed, on the demand front in particular, after dipping somewhat in May, export sales also returned to positive terrain," Absa said in a statement.
Absa said the business activity index dipped to 56.2 points in June from 58.8 points in May, while the sales orders index fell to 57.3 points from 60.5 points the month before.
Tightened restrictions
The South African economy was slowly recovering from last year's Covid-19 pandemic shock, but concerns about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns are now emerging.
South Africa, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms of recorded cases and deaths, tightened its restrictions to a higher adjusted alert 'Level 4' on Sunday.
"The index tracking expected business conditions in six months' time declined for a second month to 59.2, thereby still signalling an anticipated improvement in business conditions, just less so than before," Absa said.
"The move to Level 4 is likely to have soured expectations further, specifically for those businesses with close ties to the hospitality industry."
Reuters Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
