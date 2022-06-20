Industries

    City of Tshwane to host SA attractions for regional meet-up

    20 Jun 2022
    The City of Tshwane will be hosting the third regional chapter meeting/meetup of the African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions (AAVEA) at the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday, 21 June 2022.
    Source: Supplied | Sabine Lehmann, AAVEA president and executive director
    Source: Supplied | Sabine Lehmann, AAVEA president and executive director

    The day’s programme includes AAVEA board members Hulisani Thabela, the acting divisional head for the City of Tshwane, and Mpume Mabuza, CEO of the Downtown Music Hub, presenting the results of the first-ever Benchmark Survey of South African attractions, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Javett Art Centre, and a safe social meetup for industry professionals to engage and network with each other

    AAVEA releases first ever attractions benchmark survey results for national industry
    AAVEA releases first ever attractions benchmark survey results for national industry

    24 Aug 2021


    Thabela is thrilled to be hosting the Gauteng meetup. "At the City of Tshwane, we’re transitioning from a facilities management approach towards holistic attractions management by benchmarking and exposing our attractions managers to organisations such as AAVEA.

    By hosting this regional meetup, we hope to educate and encourage our Tshwane attractions to learn everything they can about improving their operations and delivering the best visitor experiences to local and international visitors.”

    Lakin Morgan Baatjies, the Javett Art Centre’s brand and partnerships manager, concurs: "Javett-UP is proud to host the African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions (AAVEA) Gauteng Regional Meet-up in June. Gauteng tourism leaders will gather at Javett-UP to discuss some of the latest developments in attraction management and unpack critical findings of the 2021 AAVEA Benchmark Survey. This event affirms Javett-UP's goal to become a key stakeholder in the Tshwane tourism landscape."

    With limited space available, professionals who represent visitor experiences, museums, art galleries, zoos, parks, wine farms, cultural experiences, theme parks, aquariums, markets, festivals, and family entertainment centres are invited to attend.
