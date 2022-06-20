Acsa wins top three best airports in Africa

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has won several Skytrax awards at a ceremony held in Paris, France on 16 June 2022. Acsa's golden triangle airports received the top three best airports in Africa - Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was voted the best airport in Africa, followed by King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) at number two and OR Tambo International Airport (KSIA) at number three.

Ensuring best practices

The World Airport Awards are recognised as one of the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports.Over the past two years, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Medical Advisory Group emphasised the cleaning and disinfection of airports as a way of providing "reassurance to passengers and increasing their confidence in flying". This is something that Acsa has been committed to and during the awards ceremony, five of our airports made it to the top ten cleanest airports in Africa.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO of Acsa, expressed her delight in the numerous accolades Acsa airports received and says this recognition is a testament to the hard work invested by employees across the airports. "The past two years have been the most challenging for airports, but our commitment as Acsa to providing state-of-the-art airports has not once wavered.""Together with the Acsa family we constantly strive to ensure our airport users get the best experience when they are at our airports, and these significant achievements are indicative of all the hard work that everyone at ACSA invests. From the trolly operator, security personnel, cleaning staff, right up to the management team."KSIA, Bram Fischer International Airport, Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, and King Phalo Airport were recognised as part of the top six Best Regional Airports in Africa.CTIA, KSIA, and ORTIA in respective order received the top three spots for Best Airport Staff in Africa.