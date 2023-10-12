Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AFDARichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowWits PlusNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosSACAPWavemakerCornerstone InstituteBullion PR & CommunicationBizcommunity.com3RCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Education Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Tackling SA's youth unemployment crisis through bold education initiatives

12 Oct 2023
By: Kelly Joshua
South Africa's pressing youth unemployment crisis demands urgent solutions. One area that is pivotal to addressing this crisis lies in the education system.
Kelly Joshua, head of education investing for Old Mutual Alternative Investments | image supplied
Kelly Joshua, head of education investing for Old Mutual Alternative Investments | image supplied

Collaborative partnerships between the public and private education sectors are needed to successfully implement reforms that will adequately prepare future generations to meet the skill-intensive demands of the evolving world of work.

There is a pressing need for enhanced learning environments that are accessible, in particular in low-income communities.

Although significant progress has been made towards achieving the essential education outcomes vital for youth employability and economic growth, recent statistics from the Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for Q2:2023 confirm that youth aged 15-34 are more vulnerable compared to older age groups.

The youth unemployment crisis is deepening

Unemployment has been inordinately high for many years and is one of the country's significant socio-economic challenges. According to the QLFS Q2:2023, around 20.7 million people are in the youth category, of which 12.7 million constitute the labour force.

It was revealed that around seven million people were unemployed, and about 8 million were not economically active. This is equivalent to 72% youth unemployment in terms of the expanded definition of unemployment.

In addition, around 3.5 million (34,2%) out of the 10.2 million aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education or training (Neet). This population is, therefore, disconnected from the labour market and opportunities that promote future employability.

Despite the marginal economic recovery in 2022/23, the volatility has persisted due to rolling power outages and increased energy and transport costs, leading to high food inflation and elevated interest rates. Companies have had to streamline operations and find innovative technological solutions to cut overheads, leading to a further constrained labour market, especially for unskilled and entry-level jobs.

Moreover, the dismal youth employability rate reflects a national skills crisis, manifesting a mismatch between the youth skills pool and in-demand technical skills. The education system needs to be further enhanced to ensure learners have the much-needed skills and capabilities aligned with the industry's oncoming rise of technology-based innovation.

Challenges within the education system

Literacy and numeracy indicators amongst school learners are worrisome. It is noted from the 2023 Background Report for the 2030 Reading Panel that many students leave Grade 1 without knowing the alphabet. Similarly, 82% of Grade 4 students struggle to read for meaning.

Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2019 further highlight the disparity, with only a third of Grade 5 learners demonstrating basic mathematical and science knowledge. Numerous studies show that probably 50% of our Grade 8 learners have a Grade 4-level understanding of certain concepts in mathematics.

A new law recently introduced by the Department of Education (DoE) allows learners to leave school at the end of Grade 9 with a General Education Certificate (GEC) to reduce failure, repetition and drop-out rates in schools.

While the GEC is not regarded as an exit point for school but a pathway to one of three streams – academic, technical vocational and technical/occupational – it is another step towards solving the skills deficit.

While this law aims to improve the quality and efficiency of education in the country, it requires careful planning, implementation and support from all stakeholders involved.

From classroom to boardroom: How education can drive South Africa's economic growth
From classroom to boardroom: How education can drive South Africa's economic growth

By , Issued by Milpark Education 21 Aug 2023

The positive spin-off of the GEC is the intended changes to the curriculum, including technical occupational subjects such as electrical, mechanical, civil technologies and engineering graphics and design. It will also introduce new topics such as technical mathematics and technical science.

The first field trial for the GEC is scheduled for completion by 2024 and will be rolled out to all schools by 2025. The concern is that the reform does not compel learners exiting Grade 9 to continue with the academic stream or to enrol in a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college or a skills development programme from a Private Training Provider.

At present, many learners exit the system with a Grade 9 pass but are often considered very young for employability. Even those with a National Senior Certificate (NSC) without a Bachelor’s Degree pass in mathematics and science are not eligible to pursue a tertiary qualification in the disciplines that are in demand.

They are, therefore, no better off than learners who do not complete matric. Additionally, these youth still need to be physically, emotionally and psychologically developed for the world of work and need more essential life skills, behavioural competencies, and soft skills.

Private sector impact investment in education

Fundamental to workforce readiness is the basic education system. The incongruence between youth skills and the sought-after skills in fields like finance, IT, engineering, and architecture are characteristic of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Enhanced education significantly boosts employment prospects, but this hinges on alignment between acquired skills and job requirements. Learning environments and teaching strategies must evolve to support personalised learning for creativity, innovation, and problem-solving.

In addition, the quality of education in low-income and rural communities needs to catch up to urban areas and must be prioritised.

The private sector has taken significant strides to ease the pressure on the education system and has provided a platform for reform by affording these communities access to quality and affordable alternatives. Through education-focused investment funds, the education sector has prioritised efficiency in delivering quality education and infrastructure.

NextOptions

About Kelly Joshua

Head of education investing for Old Mutual Alternative Investments.
Read more: education, youth unemployment, Old Mutual Alternative Investments, Kelly Joshua

Related

Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab28 Sep 2023
Source: National Education Association It is the industry's responsibility to nurture, mentor, enable and empower young talent and give them a foot in the door when needed
One yes, opportunity, repost, invitation, comment, connection, hour... can make a big difference31 Jul 2023
Source: ©Vega Brand activations and brand challenges engage multi-disciplinary student teams in the development and execution of solutions to real world brand problems
Action learning: Preparing students for the real world of the creative industries20 Jul 2023
Here's how we can get SA's youth in jobs
Here's how we can get SA's youth in jobs17 Jul 2023
Upskilling youth with practical skills is essential to fighting unemployment
Upskilling youth with practical skills is essential to fighting unemployment17 Jul 2023
Addressing the youth unemployment crisis in South Africa: A call to action
Salesian Institute Youth ProjectsAddressing the youth unemployment crisis in South Africa: A call to action7 Jun 2023
Corporate engagement can impact the workforce, formal economy by transforming youth development
Corporate engagement can impact the workforce, formal economy by transforming youth development6 Jun 2023
Trialogue's Business in Society Conference focuses on GBV, education and the green economy
TrialogueTrialogue's Business in Society Conference focuses on GBV, education and the green economy2 May 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz