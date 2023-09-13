Hostex 2024 adds more to exhibitor list

Hostex 2024, Africa's food, drink and hospitality trade expo, is gearing up for the 20204 event for industry professionals. With just months to go, Hostex has announced a significant milestone - an impressive 50% of the exhibition floorspace has already been sold, indicating the industry's support.

Image supplied

Hostex 2024 is set to host a community of exhibitors, representing all sectors of the industry. From tech solutions and sustainable practices to launches of new food and beverage products and equipment and solutions-driven innovations, the event promises to be a one-stop destination for industry stakeholders.

The addition of The Wine Bar and the return of popular features such as the Barista Challenge and the SA Chefs Skillery will deliver added value to visitors across the different industry sectors.

Hostex is supported by industry associations, including Fedhasa, SA Chefs, Sanha, Ghasa, STTP, and NAA. “These partnerships are driving our commitment to create an event that goes beyond connecting buyers and sellers; it's about fostering growth, learning, and networking opportunities that will propel the industry forward,” comments Mark Anderson, Hostex exhibition director.

With a heritage spanning almost four decades, Hostex has earned its place as a trusted and invaluable event in the hospitality and food and beverage sectors. In the wake of the challenges posed by Covid-19, Hostex 2024 offers an invaluable opportunity for industry professionals to reconnect, showcase their innovations, and explore new horizons.

“The importance of exhibitions has never been greater in the increasingly digital, disconnected business environment. It is significant to note that 88% of companies surveyed in the Global Exhibition Barometer research by UFI indicated their confidence that ‘Covid-19 confirms the value of face-to-face events’,” comments Anderson.

Three exhibitors share their reasons for joining the growing list of exhibitors who will be showcasing their products to thousands of visitors in March next year:

Returning exhibitor David Norse, The Fresh Press: "We had great feedback last year following the years of no shows after Covid. It's a great way to allow our overseas suppliers to come and feel and experience the South African trade/market."

First-time exhibitor Kabelo Baepane, Hive Energy: "We are a new energy drink in the market, and we see Hostex as a great platform to expand our product awareness."

Wine Bar exhibitor Jonathen Ralph, Kleine Zalze: "We want to explore other trade shows outside of the generic wine shows."

Anderson concludes, “Hostex 2024 is not just an event; it's an opportunity to be connected to the innovations, trends and best practices that will drive the growth of the hospitality and food and beverage industries in the future.”

Hostex 2024 takes place from 3 to 5 March 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre. The 2024 expo is segmented into six districts – Equipment Africa, Food & Drink Africa, Tea & Coffee Africa, Contract Furnishings Africa, Technology Africa, and Sustainability Africa.

For more, go to www.hostex.co.za