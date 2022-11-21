FundiConnect and Planet54 launch a brand-new giveaway for students

Online student platform, FundiConnect, has partnered with South African online shopping store, Planet54, to launch a brand-new giveaway for students.

The giveaway will see three lucky students winning a Planet54 voucher valued at R1000 each. FundiConnect will be hosting the giveaway contents on three of its social media platforms respectively, including LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The duration of the giveaway will take place throughout the month of November and will end on Wednesday, 30 November.

“We’ve already received a significant number of students entering the competition from our Twitter and LinkedIn page, which just goes to show that fashion is still an important part of student’s everyday lives,” Kezia Rossouw, business development manager at FundiConnect.

“Students use fashion to express themselves and make statements about who they are as individuals—and we couldn’t think of a more suitable retailer to help them do just that than Planet54,” adds Rossouw.

Planet54 aims to bring individuals the latest fashion from reputable brands at an affordable price. “We only provide the finest quality without having to compromise on affordability—that’s who we are,” says the team at The Cross Trainer.

The online retail is home to trendy local and international retail brands, including:

Puma



Roxy



Soviet



Sketchers



Coco Loco



Brett Robson



CHIC

According to Planet54, it’s all about scouring the finest fashion from the design capitals of the world. “By listing the online shopping store on the FundiConnect website, we’re enabling students express themselves without having to break the bank,” says Rossouw.

“The cost of being a student can be expensive, which is why we are excited for the opportunity to help—by offering each one of our entrants the chance to win one of these incredible Planet54 vouchers,” Rossouw adds.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za.




