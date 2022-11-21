Industries

FundiConnect and Planet54 launch a brand-new giveaway for students

21 Nov 2022
Issued by: FundiConnect
Online student platform, FundiConnect, has partnered with South African online shopping store, Planet54, to launch a brand-new giveaway for students.

The giveaway will see three lucky students winning a Planet54 voucher valued at R1000 each. FundiConnect will be hosting the giveaway contents on three of its social media platforms respectively, including LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The duration of the giveaway will take place throughout the month of November and will end on Wednesday, 30 November.

“We’ve already received a significant number of students entering the competition from our Twitter and LinkedIn page, which just goes to show that fashion is still an important part of student’s everyday lives,” Kezia Rossouw, business development manager at FundiConnect.

“Students use fashion to express themselves and make statements about who they are as individuals—and we couldn’t think of a more suitable retailer to help them do just that than Planet54,” adds Rossouw.

Planet54 aims to bring individuals the latest fashion from reputable brands at an affordable price. “We only provide the finest quality without having to compromise on affordability—that’s who we are,” says the team at The Cross Trainer.

The online retail is home to trendy local and international retail brands, including:

  • Puma
  • Roxy
  • Soviet
  • Sketchers
  • Coco Loco
  • Brett Robson
  • CHIC

According to Planet54, it’s all about scouring the finest fashion from the design capitals of the world. “By listing the online shopping store on the FundiConnect website, we’re enabling students express themselves without having to break the bank,” says Rossouw.

“The cost of being a student can be expensive, which is why we are excited for the opportunity to help—by offering each one of our entrants the chance to win one of these incredible Planet54 vouchers,” Rossouw adds.

FundiConnect and Planet54 launch a brand-new giveaway for students

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram.

FundiConnect
FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
