Local whisky comes of age. Time-honoured mastery with so much to savour before the first sip.

In the world of luxury spirits, creating a sense of status and scarcity are the secrets to success. Just Design specialises in packaging that conceptually elevates brands, adding value and desirability through meaningful embellishments and design storytelling that enhances the drinking experience.

Three Ships is a multi-awarded local brand that aims to lead the South African whisky revolution, offering pioneering innovation and exceptional quality. The brand’s master distiller, Andy Watts, is a renowned industry maverick who is continually experimenting with new processes and techniques. At the turn of the millennium – midnight 2020 – Watts had a spark of inspiration. He set out to create an aged whisky that would be a rare experience.

21 years later, the resulting 'Millennium' whisky was ready for bottling and needed a pack that reflected the whisky’s prestige, genius and over two decades of meticulous crafting. Just Design came up with an infographic-styled, circular calendar concept that enables a wealth of information to be conveyed.

The resulting design offers so much more than first meets the eye. On the front of both the label and giftbox is an elegantly crafted datemark, where 2000 and 2021 intertwine. 21 is integrated into 00 in gold foil, celebrating the intriguing interplay of time. Further discoverable design details reveal all the highlights that have taken place over its aging process.

An innovative experiential element is printed in duo UV inks that light up with a supplied torch – inspiring engagement and memorability. The circular device proved so powerful that it became the concept for all marketing and was translated across multimedia. Foils and textures, layers and embellishments all reflect the quality of the whisky itself.

Adding to the desirability of the whisky, this extremely limited edition had a once-off run of 1,200 bottles. Never sold in-store and made exclusively available on an online auction that sold out within days.

Treasured as a rare collectible, the 21YO achieves the perfect combination of liquid quality and collectible packaging that will live on forever in the ever-unfolding legacy of Three Ships. Setting yet another first for the South African Whisky industry.

Want to read about insights, trends and other cool stuff?

Sign up to our mailing list.

About Just Design

For over twenty years, Just Design has proven time and again that good thinking leads to great creative. With a national footprint and accounts across Africa, the Middle East and Europe, they are the strategic design partners for many blue-chip clients and global brands, and are one of South Africa’s top packaging design agencies.

For further information, please contact Alastair Haarhoff on az.oc.ngisedtsuj@riatsala.



