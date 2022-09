An unhealthy heart significantly impacts your overall health. The most common heart disease is coronary artery disease (narrow or blocked coronary arteries), which can lead to chest pain, heart attacks, or stroke. Other heart diseases include congestive heart failure, heart rhythm problems, congenital heart disease (heart disease at birth), and endocarditis (inflamed inner layer of the heart), also called cardiovascular disease.

What causes heart disease?

Heart disease occurs when plaque develops in the arteries and blood vessels that lead to the heart. It blocks essential nutrients and oxygen from reaching the heart and can be caused by the following:

Blood pressure

Cigarette smoking

Unhealthy diet

Lack of exercise

Obesity

Elevated cholesterol or triglycerides

Insulin resistance or diabetes

Clinical depression

What are the symptoms of heart disease?

Heart problems do not always come with clear warning signs; however, the symptoms may include:

Chest discomfort

Shortness of breath

Nausea, indigestion, heartburn, or stomach pain

Pain that spreads to the arm

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Throat or jaw pain

Fatigue

Snoring

Trouble sleeping

Sweating

Coughing

Swollen legs, feet, and ankles

Irregular heartbeat

What are the complications of heart disease?

Complications of heart disease include:

Heart failure

Heart attack

Stroke

Aneurysm

Peripheral artery disease

Sudden cardiac arrest

How can I monitor and maintain living with heart disease?

Keep your blood pressure within a healthy range.

Check for changes in your fluid status by weighing yourself daily and checking for swelling.

Maintain fluid balance. The more liquid you carry in your blood vessels, the harder your heart must work to pump excess fluid through your body.

Limit your salt (sodium) intake.

Take your medications as prescribed.

When to consult a doctor

Consult your doctor if you think you are experiencing signs or symptoms of heart disease. Get emergency medical help if you have any of the following symptoms:

Chest pain

Fainting or severe weakness

Rapid or irregular heartbeat with shortness of breath

Coughing up white or pink, foamy mucus