    How advertising on trusted news sites helps your business grow

    6 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Broad Media
    Advertising on trusted news websites provides huge benefits for South African businesses.
    How advertising on trusted news sites helps your business grow

    This is thanks to the positive association your target market makes between your brand and their favourite news sites, as detailed in an IAB study.

    The benefits include:

    • Consumers trust brands advertising on their preferred news platforms.
    • Positive consumer perception of brands increases when they advertise on news platforms.
    • Consumers are more likely to consider making a purchase after seeing a brand on their preferred news platform.

    For South African companies looking to grow their market presence and increase sales, advertising on local news sites is therefore the way to go.

    Reach your customers on BusinessTech

    BusinessTech is South Africa’s largest and most influential business news website, and is the perfect platform for companies looking to reach their B2B and B2C target markets.

    BusinessTech is visited by C-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals every day – and plays a key role in the business and personal lives of these readers.

    We make it easy to reach your target market on our site, and offer excellent advertising options to make this happen.

    This includes sponsored articles with social media amplification, display takeovers, display banners, video interviews, dedicated mailers, and more.

    BusinessTech also takes care of all aspects of an advertising campaign – including content creation, custom targeting, running the campaign, optimising its performance, and producing reports.

    To find out more about advertising on BusinessTech, click here.

