Wunderman Thompson launches Fund Femme

Online Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome
    WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • The state of social media in South Africa
    2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for advertising. Overnight, budgets were cut, strategies were changed, and priorities were re-looked - but some platforms fared better than others. By Richard Lord
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Wunderman Thompson launches Fund Femme

21 Jul 2021
Wunderman Thompson has announced the launch of Fund Femme, a global database of women and non-binary-owned businesses.

The aim of the database is to help tackle gender inequality in the economy.

Despite making up 50% of the population and having 80% of spending power, women represent only 33% of business owners. Covid-19 has dealt a massive blow to femme-owned business with women-founded startups receiving 27% less funding.

Similarly, women were a third more likely to work, or own a company, in a sector that was shut due to Covid-19 regulations last year. With the investment gap widening, small to medium owned femme businesses have become even more vulnerable.

Fund Femme, created by global marketing communications agency, Wunderman Thompson, is designed to tip the scales and put balance back into the economy.

Fund Femme


The global platform allows consumers to discover, and shop from, women and non-binary business owners across beauty, fashion, food, homeware, technology, health and wellness, travel, fitness, arts and culture, media and charities. Users can filter based on category, location or through tags that businesses have added to identify themselves.

A core part of the platform’s mission is to celebrate and promote femme founders, tell their stories and establish support networks for business owners via an editorial hub on the website and designated Instagram.

The aim is to create the world’s largest database of women and non-binary businesses - and entrepreneurs all over the world are invited to sign up and take part. Businesses joining can be of any size, all that is asked is that the entrepreneurs share Fund Femme’s principles rooted in equality, ethics, honesty, passion and consideration.

Facts and figures: What's said about female empowerment vs the reality

The world is calling for accelerated efforts to counteract a gender divide made wider by the Covid-19 pandemic...

By Ntombi Mhangwani 2 days ago


Oriel Irvine Wells, cofounder of Fund Femme and copywriter at Wunderman Thompson UK, said, “Our economy does not represent us, and that needs to change. By giving businesses owned by women and non-binary people a platform, we hope to make people more aware of the many amazing founders out there who are often overlooked. By thinking more about who we support when we spend our money and changing our shopping habits to reflect this, we can create genuine, long-lasting change and bring our economy back into balance."

To sign up and take part, go here.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: gender equality, business owners, Wunderman Thompson

Related

NYF Advertising Awards announces specialty award winners1 day ago
Facts and figures: What's said about female empowerment vs the reality2 days ago
Wunderman ThompsonThe disruption of B2B marketing is underway9 Jul 2021
UN warns excluding women from top jobs threatens Covid-19 recovery8 Jul 2021
Space indeed the final frontier for women, says Sal Govender of Bureau Veritas8 Jul 2021
#PulpNonFiction: The Revelations reveal - to stay or to walk away28 Jun 2021
#CannesLions2021: Wunderman Thompson wins the Innovation Grand Prix25 Jun 2021
Trace and Women in Music South Africa ink partnership deal24 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz