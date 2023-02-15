Industries

Sales Company news South Africa

How to drive sales in 2023 - focus on consumers!

15 Feb 2023
Issued by: Domains.co.za
In 2023, consumer behaviour will be heavily influenced by what's going on in the world and in the country. Consumers are adapting their buying habits to the current downturn in the economy, global warming, and loadshedding.
To remain competitive, businesses need to be sensitive to what’s going on globally, and consider what consumers are experiencing as a result.

3 things you can do to drive sales in the year ahead:

1. Offer practical and value-added products and services

The current economic climate will squeeze budgets more than it did last year, which means consumers will have less to spend. The key for any business, therefore is to engage customers with more practical, essential, and value-added items that meet their needs.

2. Offer a superior service

Follow the basics: ‘hero’ your customer. Customers don’t want to be ‘just another number’. Over the years, small businesses have been able to compete successfully with large corporations for exactly this reason. Customers are growing tired of poor customer service, unreliable products and shoddy services. Hold on to your current customers and win over new ones by improving your all-over offering. From user-experience on your website to in-store support and everything in between!

3. Offer eco-friendly solutions and show you care about the environment

Every business has a responsibility towards the environment. This year and beyond, customers want to see what you are doing to reduce your carbon footprint. Do you recycle, make use of recycled packaging, or run your operation on solar PV? Whatever you do, make it known.

Domains.co.za is a local domains and hosting provider. We make it our commitment to see to it that small-to-medium sized businesses thrive online. Our unique, tailored, and highly reliable, hosting packages and an array of value-added products; for example our template-driven website builder and uncapped hosted PBX in the cloud make it easier for your business to cut down on running costs in the coming months.

Domains.co.za
Domains.co.za is a South African domain name and website hosting provider. Innovation, superior value-added business solutions and a dedication to quality and service set us aside from the competition.
Read more: consumer behaviour, buying habits, drive sales, domains.co.za, sales advice

