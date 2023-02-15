How to drive sales in 2023 - focus on consumers!

To remain competitive, businesses need to be sensitive to what’s going on globally, and consider what consumers are experiencing as a result.

3 things you can do to drive sales in the year ahead:

1. Offer practical and value-added products and services

The current economic climate will squeeze budgets more than it did last year, which means consumers will have less to spend. The key for any business, therefore is to engage customers with more practical, essential, and value-added items that meet their needs.

2. Offer a superior service

Follow the basics: ‘hero’ your customer. Customers don’t want to be ‘just another number’. Over the years, small businesses have been able to compete successfully with large corporations for exactly this reason. Customers are growing tired of poor customer service, unreliable products and shoddy services. Hold on to your current customers and win over new ones by improving your all-over offering. From user-experience on your website to in-store support and everything in between!

3. Offer eco-friendly solutions and show you care about the environment

Every business has a responsibility towards the environment. This year and beyond, customers want to see what you are doing to reduce your carbon footprint. Do you recycle, make use of recycled packaging, or run your operation on solar PV? Whatever you do, make it known.

