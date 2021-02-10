Adidas SA on the prowl for talented young graduates

Four high-potential and talented young graduates will have the opportunity to join Adidas South Africa's 18-month Future Leaders Program in Cape Town.

Credit: Tnarg via Pexels

Food Lover's on the lookout for social enterprises to join supplier network Food Lover's Market has launched its Seeds Of Change Supplier Development Partnership to create opportunities for social enterprises to join the fresh produce retailer's network as a supplier...

Recognising the need to develop the careers of passionate and ambitious young people of colour in the sporting retail industry, Adidas created the Future Leaders Program with the aim of diversifying the leadership within its workplace, and the industry as a whole.The four trainee positions are available in brand management, digital marketing management, retail merchandise management and sales management. Working full time from the company’s head office in Cape Town, the four trainees will embark on a management trainee programme in partnership with the UCT Graduate School of Business.The trainees will get the chance to make their mark on the business and demonstrate their teamwork and innovative thinking skills. They will also receive support from a life coach and business mentor. At the end of the 18-month programme, trainees will graduate with a certificate in New Management.There is no guarantee of a permanent placement at the end of the programme, however, should trainees bring their best, Adidas say it will do its best to keep them within the Adidas family in South Africa or abroad.Requisite education and experience/minimum qualifications:• 4+ year university degree or equivalent professional experience• Experience: 12 months+ is advantageous• Submit a creative motivation outlining why you feel you are a future Adidas leader• Include a link to your LinkedIn profile in your CV if you have oneApplications are currently open and will close on Sunday, 21 February 2021.Click on the links below to apply: