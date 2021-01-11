Final call for applications: Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator

Between 40 to 60 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are being recruited to participate in the project and the goal is to train 200 machinists for the sector. SMMEs will be able to create a job profile to suit their individual business needs and recruit participants with little cost to their business.
The CDI is a City of Cape Town supported special purpose vehicle and receives funding from the City’s Enterprise and Investment Department. The City-supported Strategic Business Partners, including the CDI, must actively seek out opportunities to grow our economy by developing viable enterprises and the right types of skills that lead to job creation.
Lontana Apparel 16 Nov 2020
Alderman James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, commented, "We encourage SMMEs as well as applicants who would like to train as machinists to please apply for this exciting opportunity. This Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator project – a first of its kind for a municipality – will offer training and give workplace experience to thousands of young people in strategic sectors, such as business process outsourcing and clothing and textiles.
"We designed this programme especially to ensure that there are sufficient skills for high growth sectors that will drive demand and make business sense."
He concluded, "Where there is a will, there is a way to make progress and growth possible. The City is committed to creating the right conditions to boost local manufacturing, and together, we will continue to make it easier to do business, to grow our economy and create more jobs post Covid-19."
