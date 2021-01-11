Training News South Africa

Final call for applications: Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator

11 Jan 2021
The City of Cape Town, in partnership with the Craft and Design Institute (CDI), recently launched the Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator project, which is focused on creating employment opportunities for youth and women in the clothing and textile industry in Cape Town over the next three years. Applicants have until Friday, 15 January to apply for the accelerator.

©ferli via 123RF

Between 40 to 60 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are being recruited to participate in the project and the goal is to train 200 machinists for the sector. SMMEs will be able to create a job profile to suit their individual business needs and recruit participants with little cost to their business.

The CDI is a City of Cape Town supported special purpose vehicle and receives funding from the City’s Enterprise and Investment Department. The City-supported Strategic Business Partners, including the CDI, must actively seek out opportunities to grow our economy by developing viable enterprises and the right types of skills that lead to job creation.

SA fashion is going local, and it's a good thing

Largely due to global supply chain disruptions brought about by Covid-19, more big South African fashion brands are committing to producing fashion at home. What are the implications?...

Issued by Lontana Apparel 16 Nov 2020


Alderman James Vos, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, commented, "We encourage SMMEs as well as applicants who would like to train as machinists to please apply for this exciting opportunity. This Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator project – a first of its kind for a municipality – will offer training and give workplace experience to thousands of young people in strategic sectors, such as business process outsourcing and clothing and textiles.

"We designed this programme especially to ensure that there are sufficient skills for high growth sectors that will drive demand and make business sense."

He concluded, "Where there is a will, there is a way to make progress and growth possible. The City is committed to creating the right conditions to boost local manufacturing, and together, we will continue to make it easier to do business, to grow our economy and create more jobs post Covid-19."

To apply for the Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator project, click here.
Read more: skills development, textiles, skills training, City of Cape Town, SMMEs, youth development, small business, SA manufacturing, clothing manufacturing, clothing production, Craft and Design Institute, Alderman James Vos

