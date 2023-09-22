Industries

Africa


Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers' replica Bok jersey scrum

22 Sep 2023
By: Georgina Crouth
Want to get into the spirit of the Rugby World Cup 2023 and need a fresh replica jersey? You might struggle to find an authentic Nike Springbok Rugby replica jersey because they are only available in limited quantities at a tiny selection of outlets.
Source:
Source: /www.springboks.rugby

Due to rights issues, only a small number of retailers are allowed to stock them and, in South Africa, that means the SA Rugby Shop, Total Sports, Studio 88 and Sportsmans Warehouse.

Nike – the sole manufacturer and distributor of the official Springbok Rugby jersey – permits only selected outlets to stock the rugby replica goods.

Read the full article by Georgina Crouth at Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: Competition Commission, Total Sports, Sportsmans Warehouse, Georgina Crouth, Studio 88

