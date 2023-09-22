Industries

Builders opens store in Silver Lakes, Pretoria

22 Sep 2023
Builders officially opened its doors for the community of Silver Lakes with its bespoke store nestled in Pretoria East. The store will introduce to the community departments such as paint, power tools, décor, braai and lighting to mention a few.
Image supplied
Image supplied

While the store is nestled in the upmarket surroundings of Pretoria East it will also strategically service nearby communities within reach – as a go-to destination for their alternative energy, DIY & home improvement needs.

Senior marketing operations manager at Builders South Africa and Cross Border Markets, Munier Solomons shared excitement around the retailer’s latest addition as it continues to showcase Builders’ diverse development goal to strategically position themselves within economic hubs that have a vast need for products and services that the retailer offers.

At the official opening, Builders vice president Karen Ferrini said, “This is a very proud moment for all of us at Massmart and a true reflection of our expansion efforts. It is our mission to be the go-to destination for DIY, alternative energy solutions and home improvement needs for all our customers across the country.”

Image supplied
Image supplied

Solomon concluded, “as a corporate business we also understand that we would not be successful without the support of our community and thus had the privilege of working with the community of Mamelodi to refurbish the Ditebogo Day Care centre in support of Early Childhood Development. was brought about by our HWSA partnership, we also would like to thank our other partners KFC, Makro, Department of Education and NDA.”

Builders Silver Lakes is at Corner Stellenberg Road & Solomon Mahlangu Drive, Silver Lakes, Pretoria.

