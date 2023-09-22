Uniq opens 10th store, introducing first Spring/Summer range

Offering clothing for the whole family, Uniq focusses on simplicity, comfort, superior textiles and value and has opened its 10th Uniq store in Rosebank Mall, just in time to launch the clothing brand's first Spring/Summer collection.

Image supplied

The new collection is a fresh take on resort-style wear with a focus on luxurious fabrics such as 100% pure linen and cotton providing effortless style and ultimate comfort for sunny days. Every item of clothing is thoughtfully designed and made to last, pairing durable fabrics with classic and timeless designs, that include:

Cool, breezy pieces for men and women that can be easily mixed and matched for stylish everyday outfits – from crisp linen shirts and shorts to chic dresses and versatile tees in a range of colours.



An extensive collection of T-shirts in a variety of silhouettes including regular, fitted, boxy, oversized and relaxed.



Girls’ stylish summer dresses in fun prints and colours, perfect for play and everyday adventures.



Comfy kiddies’ basics (ages 3 – 13) made from 100% cotton available in a range of colours, providing endless options for preschool and weekend wear.



Uniq also stocks underwear that includes boxers, trunk shorts, panties and bras.

Fabrics have been specifically selected for comfort and convenience and is reportedly the first local clothing retailer to introduce Supima cotton to the mass market. With longer fibres than regular cotton, this cotton is softer and twice as strong as regular cotton for extra longevity, keeping clothing lustrous even after many washes.

Image supplied

The nine other standalone Uniq stores across the country are:

Canal Walk (Cape Town, Western Cape)



Ballito Junction Mall (Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal)



Secunda Mall (Secunda, Mpumalanga)



Table Bay Mall (Cape Town, Western Cape)



Mall@Reds Shopping Centre (Pretoria, Gauteng)



The Grove Mall (Pretoria, Gauteng)



Galleria Mall (Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal)



Dainfern Square (Dainfern, Gauteng)



Menlyn Park (Pretoria, Gauteng)

Eight more stores are expected to open before the end of this year.