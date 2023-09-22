Industries

Uniq opens 10th store, introducing first Spring/Summer range

22 Sep 2023
Offering clothing for the whole family, Uniq focusses on simplicity, comfort, superior textiles and value and has opened its 10th Uniq store in Rosebank Mall, just in time to launch the clothing brand's first Spring/Summer collection.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The new collection is a fresh take on resort-style wear with a focus on luxurious fabrics such as 100% pure linen and cotton providing effortless style and ultimate comfort for sunny days. Every item of clothing is thoughtfully designed and made to last, pairing durable fabrics with classic and timeless designs, that include:

  • Cool, breezy pieces for men and women that can be easily mixed and matched for stylish everyday outfits – from crisp linen shirts and shorts to chic dresses and versatile tees in a range of colours.
  • An extensive collection of T-shirts in a variety of silhouettes including regular, fitted, boxy, oversized and relaxed.
  • Girls’ stylish summer dresses in fun prints and colours, perfect for play and everyday adventures.
  • Comfy kiddies’ basics (ages 3 – 13) made from 100% cotton available in a range of colours, providing endless options for preschool and weekend wear.


Uniq also stocks underwear that includes boxers, trunk shorts, panties and bras.

Introducing Uniq: Shoprite's foray into fashion
Introducing Uniq: Shoprite's foray into fashion

31 Mar 2023

Fabrics have been specifically selected for comfort and convenience and is reportedly the first local clothing retailer to introduce Supima cotton to the mass market. With longer fibres than regular cotton, this cotton is softer and twice as strong as regular cotton for extra longevity, keeping clothing lustrous even after many washes.

Image supplied
Image supplied

The nine other standalone Uniq stores across the country are:

  • Canal Walk (Cape Town, Western Cape)
  • Ballito Junction Mall (Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal)
  • Secunda Mall (Secunda, Mpumalanga)
  • Table Bay Mall (Cape Town, Western Cape)
  • Mall@Reds Shopping Centre (Pretoria, Gauteng)
  • The Grove Mall (Pretoria, Gauteng)
  • Galleria Mall (Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal)
  • Dainfern Square (Dainfern, Gauteng)
  • Menlyn Park (Pretoria, Gauteng)

Eight more stores are expected to open before the end of this year.

Shoprite Group, clothing store, Rosebank Mall

Related

How Shoprite is redefining shopping in SA
How Shoprite is redefining shopping in SA
1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE #RWC2023: Checkers Sixty60's message of support - "We'll bring it home"
EXCLUSIVE #RWC2023: Checkers Sixty60's message of support - "We'll bring it home"
8 Sep 2023
Checkers launches Sixty60 ride-on bike for your little one
Checkers launches Sixty60 ride-on bike for your little one
29 Aug 2023
Shoprite calls tech students to apply for bursary programme
Shoprite calls tech students to apply for bursary programme
12 Jul 2023
Shoprite Group offers unemployed youth employment and careers
Shoprite Group offers unemployed youth employment and careers
13 Jun 2023
Buy-back initiative for recyclables saves millions, pays millions
Buy-back initiative for recyclables saves millions, pays millions
6 Jun 2023
Western Cape family business reaps rewards of "breakthrough" Checkers deal
Western Cape family business reaps rewards of "breakthrough" Checkers deal
18 May 2023
Source: Supplied
From 400 bucks to 40 - Checkers becomes SA retail partner for Prime drinks
24 Apr 2023

