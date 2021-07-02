Refreshed brand and store design for Wellness Warehouse

South African health and well-being retailer Wellness Warehouse has opened three new-look stores, reflecting the company's recent brand refresh and offering an elevated in-store customer experience. The new-look stores are located at La Lucia and Westville Malls in Durban, and Somerset Mall in Somerset West.

Source: Supplied

Supporting journeys to natural well-being

Source: Supplied

Interior design and display

Source: Supplied

Wellness Warehouse has been working on its transformation with branding agency International Trends Institute (ITI) for the past few months. Updated branding includes – amongst other things – a new logo and colour palette, which have been rolled out across the business.The new Wellness Warehouse store concept was inspired by nature and a sense of locality. "Using nature as our guide, we have fine-tuned our aesthetics to express our core mission and value of empowering personal journeys to natural well-being," Kate Aitken, marketing manager of Wellness Warehouse toldAitken said that Wellness focused on how it could further support its customers on this journey, by creating stores that are designed to meet a range of unique needs, with a team on hand to help shoppers connect and consume more consciously. She explained that the store layout was re-engineered with core shopper needs and journeys in mind - from basic replenishment to individual consulting.The refreshed store design incorporates more rounded edges throughout to soften the space, with all-natural wooden finishes and granite tops to elevate the feel of the store, and texture to create interest. Sustainable materials were used wherever possible, said Aitken.Factored into the redesign was the desire to deliver an increased feeling of space and breathability for customers moving through the stores. And to deliver a multi-sensory experience, the air inside the store is infused with the retailer's signature scent, the Wellness Balance Essential Oil, and experiential zones have been added in which customers can fully engage with the products."Our ‘Inspire Tables’ showcase carefully curated products across categories to encourage customers to see wellness for what it is – a truly holistic experience that goes beyond what we eat or how we move. Where possible, we have displayed key ingredients that speak to what sets our products apart."The new store design and customer experience will be rolled out to all new Wellness stores going forward.Aitken said, "At its core, our transformation has been inspired by our mission to create a brand and space that truly reflects who we are at our core, facilitating a connection between mind and body in one seamless holistic experience. Inspired by a reverence for nature and locality, our new brand and store design honours our deep connection to the natural environment, while supporting physical, emotional and mental well-being for all who inhabit it."Wellness Warehouse CEO Simon Alston commented, “We are thrilled to launch our new store concept, which represents the culmination of our partnership with local brand agency, International Trend Institute. At Wellness Warehouse, our passion is making good health and wellbeing accessible to more people. For far too long, navigating the natural health industry has been difficult and overwhelming for many people, and we set out to change that."ITI understood that our stores need to simplify the customer experience, while simultaneously elevating the sense of excitement and discovery that comes with a journey to holistic well-being. With this transformation, we believe that we have set the new benchmark for the health industry.”Wellness Warehouse also recently revamped its Live Life Well Rewards programme, which now offers shoppers up to 3% cashback across all purchases, which can be redeemed in store and online.Aitken concluded, "From a brand point of view, our messaging focuses on inspiring customers to live life well. We’re on the wellness journey with them, and we meet them wherever they’re at. We’re focused on building our community by offering value through accessible education, as well as through our newly-improved Live Life Well Rewards Programme."