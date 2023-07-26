Afribiz Media becomes official media and public relations partner for Miss World South Africa

Excitement is brewing in South Africa as Afribiz Media, a prominent media company, has been announced as the official media and public relations partner for Miss World South Africa. The news was revealed by businesswoman and television producer Carol Bouwer, the owner of Carol Bouwer Productions (CBP), which recently obtained the license to organise and host the prestigious Miss World SA pageant.

The decision to host the event in the vibrant township of Soweto has sparked enthusiasm and optimism for the local residents and businesses. Bouwer, speaking at the Soweto Investment Conference, disclosed that the South African leg of the globally acclaimed pageant will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, a stone throw away from Soweto.

Previously, the license to host Miss World SA had been held by Sun International, organisers of the renowned Miss South Africa pageant. However, this new development sees CBP taking over the responsibility and privilege of sending a representative to the Miss World pageant.

Bouwer elaborated on the significance of holding the pageant in Soweto, expressing her desire to utilise the opportunity to empower local businesses. Rather than relying on traditional venues like Sandton, Bouwer aims to bolster businesses in Soweto by encouraging visitors to stay in local accommodations like BnBs during the Miss World SA pageant.

Soweto's selection as the host venue carries a meaningful message. Bouwer emphasises that the decision reflects a commitment to addressing social challenges and investing in underprivileged areas. By bringing such a high-profile event to Soweto, there is a hope to positively impact the local community and create opportunities for economic growth.

Nasrec Expo Centre was chosen as the ideal location for its accessibility, allowing attendees from all over the country, including Vereeniging and Pretoria, to easily attend the event.

Bouwer's vision is to blend an authentic African experience with a global appeal, showcasing the nation's rich culture and heritage without compromising its international standing.

Aspiring contestants still have a chance to enter the pageant, with entries closing in just a few days. The pageant is scheduled for the end of October, with the exact date yet to be announced. The winner of Miss World SA will represent the nation on the global stage at the international competition taking place in December in India.

Bouwer believes that this pageant will be a significant driver for tourism in the country. The crowned winner will serve as an ambassador, promoting South Africa's beauty, diversity, and potential to a global audience and potentially altering outdated perceptions of the nation.

The collaboration with Afribiz Media as the official media and public relations partner is set to enhance the pageant's reach and impact. With their expertise in media and PR, Afribiz Media will work closely with Carol Bouwer Productions to bring a fresh perspective to the event, ensuring extensive coverage and positive publicity.

In conclusion, the Miss World South Africa pageant's move to Soweto and the partnership with Afribiz Media mark a new era for this prestigious event. By fostering economic growth in Soweto and showcasing the nation's culture, the pageant aims to be a force for positive change in South Africa. With the support of Afribiz Media and Carol Bouwer Productions, the pageant promises to be a truly memorable and empowering experience for all involved.