Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

JNPROLC Through The Line CommunicationsDMASAKeys CommunicationsEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyTractor OutdoorMeltwaterLocation BankOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)BoomtownInvibes AdvertisingAlgoa FMJoe PublicIconic CollectiveHook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The power and risk of the unofficial collaboration trend

17 May 2023
Ima PeterBy: Ima Peter
The rapid success of the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical highlights the potential for brands to harness the power of unofficial collaborations but also the risk.
Source © Just Jared the success of the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical highlights the potential - and the risk - for brands to harness the power of informal collaborations
Source © Just Jared Just Jared the success of the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical highlights the potential - and the risk - for brands to harness the power of informal collaborations

The ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ by Barlow and Bear, scooped best musical theatre album at the 2022 Grammy Awards and was the first Grammy winner to be developed on TikTok.

The Netflix inspired musical album started as a TikTok trend in 2021, with creators writing and performing original songs inspired by the series. In trending, it quickly gained steam, with more and more creators contributing their own songs and performances.

Eventually, a group of creators decided to take things a step further and turn the collection of songs into a fully-fledged musical, which they performed on a virtual stage.

Despite being sued by Netflix in July 2022, which was later settled in September, this unofficial collaboration creative concept was refreshing for a flagging consumer world as the pandemic drew on and on.

While the musical was created without the involvement or endorsement of Netflix or the Bridgerton creators, it still generated significant buzz and attract a dedicated following – albeit they ended up being sued.

But the winning strategy here was the boldness in how collaborators offered a novel brand experience space in which they tapped into the creativity and passion of their fans – and built deeper connections with their communities.

This approach could certainly lead to increased brand loyalty as well as deliver valuable insights and feedback.

What is unofficial collaboration?

Setting new paces with change, Africa’s brands and people have been part of building the momentum behind an increasingly dominant trend called unofficial collaboration.

The questions is why, and what is unofficial collaboration?

Broadly speaking, an unofficial collaboration refers to an informal partnership between two or more brands (or their leaders) that work together to achieve a common goal, without any formal agreement.

It’s the ‘ultimate handshake deal’, and takes various forms, such as the basics of co-creating content, cross-promotion of ideas, or the joint product launches.

At its most powerful is the impact of like-minded voices behind issues that matter and have systemic societal and economic impact.

Critically, what matters for agencies, is that it is the singular most powerful tool they have in their arsenals – the ability to connect people, voices and events together to create greater earned impact and real, powerful conversations.

Africa leveraging brand partnerships

But what matters now, is that this has implications for strategic communications and the brands and companies they represent across our continent.

Most notably, brands born on our continent and committed to being true to how they represent being African, can powerfully leverage unique brand partnerships to reach new audiences.

Consider the effect delivered by Nigerian fashion brand, Maki Oh as it partnered with American luxury fashion brand, Pyer Moss, to create a limited edition capsule collection tailored to a more youthful audience.

Then there was the centre stage move of South African singer, Mthandazo Gatya, who participated in the John Legend #OpenVerseChallenge on TikTok. His talented and leading step up resulted in him sharing the stage with musician John Legend during his South Africa Tour.

Approach with caution

For African brands, values such as sustainability and ethical practices are exceptionally important to consumers.

On this front, it is worth pausing for a creative cuppa with South African tea company, Yswara.

The brand collaborated with Soko, the Kenyan luxury brand to create a limited edition tea set. This allowed both brands to convey their shared values of sustainability and ethical sourcing in an elegant and true-to-brand move.

However, businesses must approach unofficial collaboration with caution. Without a formal agreement, it can be challenging to manage expectations and ensure that both parties are meeting their objectives.

Additionally, there is the risk of diluting each brand’s identity and message if the collaboration is not executed properly.

Brands also need to be careful not to infringe on any intellectual property rights and should always ensure that any collaborations align with their brand values and messaging.

Importantly too, brands should be prepared to handle any potential backlash or negative attention that may arise from supporting or promoting unofficial collaborations.

A compelling opportunity

But despite these notes of caution, the rise of the unofficial collaboration presents a compelling opportunity for brands to engage with audiences in new and exciting ways.

By embracing the passion of their fans, companies can create meaningful connections that can help drive success in the long run.

Indeed, it is a lesson companies and CEOs can learn from successful brand collaborations.

It is about unlocking the power of like-mindedness and true commitment to drive impact on key issues and causes that matter beyond just the needs of the organisation itself.

Issues such as regulatory overreach, investments in communities and policy all are bigger than the self. It’s unlikely that just the “self” can solve them alone.

By leveraging each other’s strengths and values, African companies can create relevant business experiences when both parties’ objectives are aligned around the desired results.

Even more so, as businesses navigate how to merge entertainment and education as underlying brand experiences, we can expect to see many more of our brands choosing the path of the unofficial collaboration.

It is this that will unlock the future value of agency client partnerships. The connecting of the dots in unexpected and strategic ways to create measurable impact from the work we do and is the future of the most powerful conversations we can help our clients have.

NextOptions
Ima Peter
Ima Peter's articles

About Ima Peter

PR Professional with over 15 years of experience working across Consumer and Corporate clients.
Read more: communications, Public relations, collaboration, PR, Ima Peter, Razor PR

Related

Source © Matthias Ziegler Poor evaluation and measurement are one of the biggest threats to the African public relations (PR) and communications industry
Lack of evaluation methods and measurement a threat to African PR industry2 hours ago
Source © Ballito Lifestyle Centre Woolies' response to the recent chicken-mouse incident was spot on says PR experts
Reputation management: Who comes up tops Woolies (chicken) or the mouse?11 May 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Sam Gqomo, director of Womandla Global Network
#BehindtheSelfie: Sam Gqomo, director of Womandla Global Network10 May 2023
Source © ra2studio A brand can be guilty by association on social media
Guilt by association on social media: What can organisations do?3 May 2023
Source © limbi007 AI as an opportunity says global communications professionals
AI an opportunity says global communications professionals19 Apr 2023
Source:
Report: Tuesday still the best day to pitch to journalists14 Apr 2023
Source: © Provoke Media The 2023 Africa Sabre Awards finalists and winners have been announced
All the Sabre Awards Africa 2023 winners & finalists14 Apr 2023
Source:
How to catch a journalist's attention4 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz