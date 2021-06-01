PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Cheapflights appoints Irvine Partners as their South African PR agency

1 Jun 2021
Issued by: Irvine Partners
Irvine Partners public relations and integrated marketing agency has been awarded the Cheapflights communications account in South Africa. Irvine Partners will be responsible for reintroducing Cheapflights into the market as the travel industry recovers from the devastating impacts of Covid-19, and making the public aware of the various offerings available on the popular travel platform.
Cheapflights is a global travel search site that compares flights, hotels and rental cars, making it simple for travellers to find great deals. Cheapflights is able to deliver relevant commentary on the state of travel and share insights on current travel trends and popular destinations among South Africans. This will be particularly helpful as local media navigate consumer trends and the anticipated increase in travel demand as the world reopens.

"As travel starts to come back, we see a great potential for Cheapflights in the South African market. We are excited to team up with Irvine Partners to help educate the media and travellers on our unique brand proposition and product offerings that help consumers find great travel deals for their next domestic or international adventure,” comments Laure Bornet, VP & GM EMEA for KAYAK, which manages Cheapflights.

“The last year has been incredibly challenging for the travel and tourism industry. We believe there is an opportunity to revive the urge to travel, and grow awareness around Cheapflights and how their products can help South African travellers find great travel deals. We are thrilled to partner with Cheapflights to achieve that,” says Irvine Partners CEO, Rachel Irvine.

The agency will handle all media enquiries around Cheapflights, which may be directed to Amber April at az.oc.srentrapenivri@rebma.

Irvine Partners
Founded in 2010, Irvine Partners is a full-service public relations and integrated marketing agency with offices in London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos.
