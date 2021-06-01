Cheapflights appoints Irvine Partners as their South African PR agency

This month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign.Issued by Facebook
Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
Irvine Partners public relations and integrated marketing agency has been awarded the Cheapflights communications account in South Africa. Irvine Partners will be responsible for reintroducing Cheapflights into the market as the travel industry recovers from the devastating impacts of Covid-19, and making the public aware of the various offerings available on the popular travel platform.
Cheapflights is a global travel search site that compares flights, hotels and rental cars, making it simple for travellers to find great deals. Cheapflights is able to deliver relevant commentary on the state of travel and share insights on current travel trends and popular destinations among South Africans. This will be particularly helpful as local media navigate consumer trends and the anticipated increase in travel demand as the world reopens.
"As travel starts to come back, we see a great potential for Cheapflights in the South African market. We are excited to team up with Irvine Partners to help educate the media and travellers on our unique brand proposition and product offerings that help consumers find great travel deals for their next domestic or international adventure,” comments Laure Bornet, VP & GM EMEA for KAYAK, which manages Cheapflights.
“The last year has been incredibly challenging for the travel and tourism industry. We believe there is an opportunity to revive the urge to travel, and grow awareness around Cheapflights and how their products can help South African travellers find great travel deals. We are thrilled to partner with Cheapflights to achieve that,” says Irvine Partners CEO, Rachel Irvine.
The agency will handle all media enquiries around Cheapflights, which may be directed to Amber April at az.oc.srentrapenivri@rebma.
Founded in 2010, Irvine Partners is a full-service public relations and integrated marketing agency with offices in London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos.
