5 reasons to enter this year's Assegai Awards

The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) says there are more than enough reasons for local marketers to enter the country's premier integrated marketing awards.
The Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards annually showcase the industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year.
The DMASA has been hosting the Assegais annually for the past 23 years and provides five reasons below to enter the Awards before the 31 August 2021 entry deadline:There’s a good chance of winning
With Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others, local marketers have the best chance of scooping that reception area accolade.These awards show clients you can
Because the Assegais prioritise ROI (Return on Investment) over the artistry of advertising, for instance, they highlight those local marketers that deliver the best ROI in a way that pleases both the consumer and brand. These awards ask for more than mere creativity.An outstanding networking opportunity
The fact that these annual accolades have been a fixture of the direct and integrated marketing industry calendar for an astounding 22 years, mean they offer an unparalleled networking opportunity - something that’s become even more valuable in these times.Only the best
There’s no need to bother with the rest. The DMASA has been hosting the Assegais since way back when - 1998 to be exact. With an established pedigree stretching back a quarter century, the IDM industry really has the best reason to focus solely on its Assegai entries.Safe, bru!
The DMASA is keenly aware of the need to keep things socially distant safe as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Should we receive the go-ahead to stage a physical Awards event this year, there will be literally liters of sanitizer on hand, wonderfully spaced-out tables and common areas, and helpful hosts to keep the fun safe.
Finally, aside from remembering the best reasons to enter the Assegai Awards, it’s vital local marketers save the following key dates:
The entry deadline for the Assegais is 31 August 2021
while the judging takes place from 17 to 24 September 2021
and the awards evening is set for 11 November 2021
- subject to the Covid-19 regulations applicable at this time.
To enter the DMASA Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards, marketers simply select the Award Categories
they would like to enter and then prepare submissions of less than 300 words. More information can be found at www.assegaiawards.co.za
.