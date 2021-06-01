Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #MarketingMastermind: The creative brains behind the One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape campaign
    This month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign. Issued by Facebook
  • SA moves to adjusted Covid-19 Alert Level 2
    South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 2 today to combat the rising number of Covid-19 infections in some regions of the country.
  • Forbes Africa announces 30 Under 30 for 2021
    Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

5 reasons to enter this year's Assegai Awards

1 Jun 2021
Issued by: DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) says there are more than enough reasons for local marketers to enter the country's premier integrated marketing awards.

The Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards annually showcase the industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year.

The DMASA has been hosting the Assegais annually for the past 23 years and provides five reasons below to enter the Awards before the 31 August 2021 entry deadline:

There’s a good chance of winning

With Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others, local marketers have the best chance of scooping that reception area accolade.

These awards show clients you can

Because the Assegais prioritise ROI (Return on Investment) over the artistry of advertising, for instance, they highlight those local marketers that deliver the best ROI in a way that pleases both the consumer and brand. These awards ask for more than mere creativity.

An outstanding networking opportunity

The fact that these annual accolades have been a fixture of the direct and integrated marketing industry calendar for an astounding 22 years, mean they offer an unparalleled networking opportunity - something that’s become even more valuable in these times.

Only the best

There’s no need to bother with the rest. The DMASA has been hosting the Assegais since way back when - 1998 to be exact. With an established pedigree stretching back a quarter century, the IDM industry really has the best reason to focus solely on its Assegai entries.

Safe, bru!

The DMASA is keenly aware of the need to keep things socially distant safe as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Should we receive the go-ahead to stage a physical Awards event this year, there will be literally liters of sanitizer on hand, wonderfully spaced-out tables and common areas, and helpful hosts to keep the fun safe.

Finally, aside from remembering the best reasons to enter the Assegai Awards, it’s vital local marketers save the following key dates:

The entry deadline for the Assegais is 31 August 2021 while the judging takes place from 17 to 24 September 2021 and the awards evening is set for 11 November 2021 - subject to the Covid-19 regulations applicable at this time.

To enter the DMASA Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards, marketers simply select the Award Categories they would like to enter and then prepare submissions of less than 300 words. More information can be found at www.assegaiawards.co.za.

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
Comment

Read more: Assegai Awards, DMASA

Related

DMASAAssegai Awards survey results18 May 2021
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy Johannesburg CCO Matthew Barnes to depart from agency for new venture22 Apr 2021
LevergyLevergy wins big at Hollard Sport Industry and Assegai Awards8 Dec 2020
DentsuDentsu SA wins 4 Golds at the #AssegaiAwards20208 Dec 2020
Heineken South AfricaHeineken SA acknowledged at Assegai Awards3 Dec 2020
PenquinPenquin shines at the DMASA Assegai Awards 20203 Dec 2020
Joe Public UnitedJoe Public United's Assegai wins end with the Nkosi Award2 Dec 2020
#AssegaiAwards2020: All the winners!27 Nov 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz